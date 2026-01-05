BCCL IPO Kicks Off 2026: Coal India Arm Brings Coking Coal To Dalal Street With First Mainboard Issue

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: India’s First Mainboard IPO of 2026 Puts Coking Coal in Focus

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), which is a subsidiary of Coal India and the main source of coal for steel production in India, is now in the public eye due to its eagerly awaited IPO. The public offering of ₹1,071 crore, with the share price set between ₹21 and ₹23, kicks off the year 2026 with the first mainboard IPO and attracts immediate attention from the market. However, for investors, it is not merely a new government company listing; rather, it is an opportunity to access India’s leading producer of coking coal at a time when demand for steel and infrastructure is robust.

Supported by the Maharatna company Coal India, BCCL’s entry into the stock market sets the pace for the year’s share trading, making this the first act of the 2026 IPO calendar that is very much worth watching.