Gold And Silver Price Today On 5 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold And Silver Price Today On 5 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver prices in India showed mixed trends on 5 January 2026, with 24K, 22K, and 18K gold and 1 kg silver rates varying across major cities, reflecting market demand.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 5, 2026 09:44:28 IST

Gold Rate in India: 

Gold and silver prices in India showed mixed trends on Thursday, 5 January 2026, as traders tracked global commodity markets and domestic demand. MCX rates for 24K, 22K, and 18K gold, along with 1 kg silver prices, vary across major cities, providing investors and buyers updated market insights.

Gold Rate In India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on Thursday, 5 January, 2026. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: ₹13,596
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: ₹12,464
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: ₹10,201

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) In Major Indian Cities 

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,745
 ₹12,599
 ₹10,499
Mumbai ₹13,581
 ₹12,449
 ₹10,186
Delhi ₹13,596
 ₹12,464
 ₹10,201
Kolkata ₹13,740
 ₹12,595
 ₹10,305
Bangalore ₹13,740
 ₹12,595

₹10,305
Hyderabad ₹13,620
 ₹12,485

₹10,215
Kerala ₹13,745
 ₹12,599
 ₹10,499
Pune ₹13,581
 ₹12,449
 ₹10,186

Silver Price Today In Major Indian Cities 

City 1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹2,65,000
Mumbai ₹2,47,000
Delhi ₹2,40,900
Kolkata ₹2,47,000
Bangalore ₹2,55,900
Hyderabad ₹2,55,900
Kerala ₹2,65,000
Pune ₹2,47,000

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 9:44 AM IST
