Home > Business > Bharat Shree Ratnam Samman – 2025 | National Award for Unity & Excellence

Bharat Shree Ratnam Samman – 2025 | National Award for Unity & Excellence

Bharat Shree Ratnam Samman – 2025 | National Award for Unity & Excellence

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 1, 2025 14:04:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bharat Shree Ratnam Samman – 2025 | National Award for Unity & Excellence

New Delhi [India], October 31: The Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education (ISRHE) successfully organised the prestigious Bharat Shree Ratnam Samman – 2025 at the India International Centre, Lodhi Gardens, New Delhi. The national ceremony honoured distinguished personalities for their outstanding contributions in the fields of education, social welfare, public leadership, culture, peace, and nation-building.

The occasion was graced by eminent dignitaries. Shri Praveen Khandelwal Ji, Honourable Member of Parliament (Government of India), attended as the Chief GuestMs. Satya Sharma Ji, Chairperson, MCD Standing Committee, Delhi, joined as the Special Guest of HonourShri Sudhir Gupta Ji, Vice-President, Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti, Greater Kailash-1, New Delhi, and Dr. Parvinder Singh Ji, Ambassador of World Peace for the United Nations, graced the ceremony as Guests of Honour.

The program commenced with Saraswati Vandana and concluded with the National Anthem, reflecting the spirit of cultural pride and national unity.

The ceremony was held under the leadership of Dr Atul Sharma, President, ISRHE, and coordinated by Ms Reshu Gupta, Organising Secretary, ISRHE. The event was gracefully anchored by Ms Gauri Sharma and Ms Geet Sharma, while media and communications were managed by Mr Om Sharma, Mr Deepak Upadhyay, and Mr Sumit.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Atul Sharma highlighted ISRHE’s vision of promoting excellence, youth empowerment, social progress, and national development, and emphasised the importance of recognising individuals committed to strengthening India’s future.

  1. Dr. Narendra Singh Bhakuni – Icon of Modern Literature Award
  2. Dr. N. Muralimohan – Excellence in Higher Education Award
  3. Mrs. Sai Aradhan – Spiritual Guidance and Consultation Award
  4. Dr. Rupindrkaur Saandhu – Spiritual Guidance and consultation award
  5. Astrologer Jaskiran Kaur – Excellence in Astrology and Spiritual Mentorship Award
  6. Ms. Nietu K Sachdeva – Excellence in Numerology Award
  7. Ms. Ankita Beniwal – Excellence in Teaching Award
  8. Dr. Madhulika Kumari – Pioneer in Higher Education Development Award
  9. Dr. Priti Waghela – Exponent in Rajasthani Folk, Conceptualised Choreographer and Dance Educator Award
  10. Ms. Sapna Chawla – Outstanding Innovative Teaching Award
  11. Dr. Sandip J Pathak – Best Academic Librarian Award
  12. Dr. Nivedita Mukherjee – Outstanding Contribution to Value-Based Education Award
  13. Dr. Nikita Janmejay Kulkarni – Exceptional Teaching Excellence Award
  14. Dr. Suhas Shashikant Khot – Leader in Educational Transformation Award
  15. Dr. S. K. Jaheeda Begum – Inspirational Youth Icon Award
  16. Dr. S. C. Pandey – Most Influential Academic Developer Award
  17. Ms. Dhwani Waghela – Open Individual Excellence Award
  18. Dr. Ananya Dasgupta – Outstanding Contribution to Nation Building Award
  19. Dr. Prashant Verma – Outstanding Researcher in Humanities Award
  20. Prof. Dr. M. Devendra – Exemplary Lifetime Contribution to Academics Award
  21. Dr. Annie Stephen, FCA – Distinguished Academic Mentor Award
  22. Dr. Jogdande Sai Prasad – Best Teacher Award in Agriculture
  23. Prof. Dr. Pradip Kumar Das – Mentor as Health Organizer and Short Film Maker Award
  24. Chef Robin – Innovative No Onion–No Garlic Fast Food Chef Award
  25. Dr. G. Thamaraiselvi – Lifetime Contribution to Education Award
  26. Dr. Ramakrishna Rao Muthyala – Creative Author in Indian Epics and Philosophy Award
  27. Dr. Vandana Gade – Contribution to Education Community Award
  28. Agri Super Private Limited – Innovative Agritech Startup of the Year Award
  29. Ms. Himani Pandya – Young Achiever in Innovation and Excellence Award
  30. Assoc. Prof. (Dr.) Ajay Kumar Agarwal – Innovation Trailblazer Lifetime Award
  31. Dr. Mahesh Prasad Mishra – Excellence in Journalism Award
  32. Professor (Dr) P. L. Kaul – Excellence in Veterinary Education and Research Award
  33. Ms. Dhaksheena Dharshini – Rising Youth Leader Award
  34. Dr. Renu Gupta – Excellence in Thought Leadership Award
  35. Ms. Monika Goel – Dynamic Youth Leader Award
  36. Ms. Neeta Singh – Leader in Educational Transformation Award
  37. Dr. Joby Joseph – Language & Literature Educator Award
  38. Amb. Dr. Chandra Lal Bharti – Inspiring Social Worker Award
  39. Adv. Kashif Athar – Distinguished Law Practitioner Award
  40. Clark Vacation International – Best Hospitality Service Provider of the Year Award
  41. Ms. Geetanjali – Distinguished Leadership in Education Award
  42. Ms. Pallabi Dey – Outstanding Student Award
  43. Mr. Shivam Pandey – Young Innovator in AI and Intellectual Property Award
  44. Dr. Ramesh Kumar Borkute – Pioneer CEO Excellence Award
  45. Dr. Kanchan Negi – International Educationist, Motivational Speaker & Media Personality Award
  46. Mrs. Monika Bhatia – Pinnacle of Excellence in Teaching Award
  47. Mr. Rakesh Chandola – Holistic & Integrative Healing Award
  48. Dr. Sangeeta – Distinguished Leadership in Education Award
  49. Mr. Pinaki Gangopadhyay – Vedic Education and Research Innovation Award
  50. Ms. Navita Singh – Master of Yoga Education Award
  51. Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Kumar Dubey – Inspirational Poet Award
  52. Dr. Anil Santu Kale – Best Educationalist in Maharashtra Award
  53. Dr. Anil Santu Kale – Excellent Healthcare Leader Award
  54. Mrs. Soma Mukherjee – Dynamic Change Maker in Social Service Award
  55. Dr. Anil Kumar Bisht – Excellence in Technical Education Award
  56. Mr. Shashank Jaiswal – One of the Best Podcasters in India Award
  57. Umar Farooq – Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year Award
  58. Dr. Kumud Vivek – Academic Excellence in Higher Education Award
  59. Dr. Gunjan Agrawal – Best Academic Leadership Award 2025
  60. Dr. Vhatkar Sushilkumar Shivaji – Innovation in Education Award
  61. Dr. Arvind Pandit Kharat – Best Paramedical Educationist Award & Best Paramedical Council Award & Best Social Activist Award
  62. Dr. R. Udaya Bharati – Leadership in Technology Award
  63. Dr. N. Rakesh – Research Excellence in Oral Medicine and Maxillofacial Radiology Award
  64. Prof. (Dr.) Rama – Women in Leadership Excellence Award
  65. Prof. Dr. G. Kulanthaivel – Outstanding Educator of the Year Award
  66. Mr Sri Harsha Anand Pushkala – Dynamic Business Leader of the Year Award
  67. Dr Dananjay Anand Pushkala – Innovative Business Leadership Award
  68. Ms Savita Kumbhar – Social Work Excellence Award
  69. Shri Amit Dada Kadam – Inspiration for the Youth Award
  70. Mr Sandeep Malik – Excellence in Acting for Outstanding Performance in ‘Khali Lifafa’ Award
  71. Ar. Mahima Goswami – Emerging Visionary in Healthcare Architecture Award
  72. Dr Shubham Mahajan – Entrepreneurial Excellence Award
  73. Ms Arpna Singh – Dynamic Social Activist Award
  74. Mr Pushpandera Kushwah – Outstanding Social Reformer Award
  75. Mr Rajender Kumar Dogra – Dedicated Social Worker Award
  76. Mr Sandeep Singh – Excellence in Social Welfare Services Award
  77. Mr Nagendra Singh – Distinguished Social Service Award
  78. Ms Neha Agarwal – Outstanding Social Worker & Philanthropist Award
  79. Dr Khushi Panjwani – Visionary Business Leader Award

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 2:04 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Bharat Shree Ratnam Samman – 2025 | National Award for Unity & Excellence

Bharat Shree Ratnam Samman – 2025 | National Award for Unity & Excellence
Bharat Shree Ratnam Samman – 2025 | National Award for Unity & Excellence
Bharat Shree Ratnam Samman – 2025 | National Award for Unity & Excellence
Bharat Shree Ratnam Samman – 2025 | National Award for Unity & Excellence

QUICK LINKS