Bharat Shree Ratnam Samman – 2025 | National Award for Unity & Excellence

New Delhi [India], October 31: The Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education (ISRHE) successfully organised the prestigious Bharat Shree Ratnam Samman – 2025 at the India International Centre, Lodhi Gardens, New Delhi. The national ceremony honoured distinguished personalities for their outstanding contributions in the fields of education, social welfare, public leadership, culture, peace, and nation-building.

The occasion was graced by eminent dignitaries. Shri Praveen Khandelwal Ji, Honourable Member of Parliament (Government of India), attended as the Chief Guest. Ms. Satya Sharma Ji, Chairperson, MCD Standing Committee, Delhi, joined as the Special Guest of Honour. Shri Sudhir Gupta Ji, Vice-President, Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti, Greater Kailash-1, New Delhi, and Dr. Parvinder Singh Ji, Ambassador of World Peace for the United Nations, graced the ceremony as Guests of Honour.

The program commenced with Saraswati Vandana and concluded with the National Anthem, reflecting the spirit of cultural pride and national unity.

The ceremony was held under the leadership of Dr Atul Sharma, President, ISRHE, and coordinated by Ms Reshu Gupta, Organising Secretary, ISRHE. The event was gracefully anchored by Ms Gauri Sharma and Ms Geet Sharma, while media and communications were managed by Mr Om Sharma, Mr Deepak Upadhyay, and Mr Sumit.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Atul Sharma highlighted ISRHE’s vision of promoting excellence, youth empowerment, social progress, and national development, and emphasised the importance of recognising individuals committed to strengthening India’s future.

Dr. Narendra Singh Bhakuni – Icon of Modern Literature Award Dr. N. Muralimohan – Excellence in Higher Education Award Mrs. Sai Aradhan – Spiritual Guidance and Consultation Award Dr. Rupindrkaur Saandhu – Spiritual Guidance and consultation award Astrologer Jaskiran Kaur – Excellence in Astrology and Spiritual Mentorship Award Ms. Nietu K Sachdeva – Excellence in Numerology Award Ms. Ankita Beniwal – Excellence in Teaching Award Dr. Madhulika Kumari – Pioneer in Higher Education Development Award Dr. Priti Waghela – Exponent in Rajasthani Folk, Conceptualised Choreographer and Dance Educator Award Ms. Sapna Chawla – Outstanding Innovative Teaching Award Dr. Sandip J Pathak – Best Academic Librarian Award Dr. Nivedita Mukherjee – Outstanding Contribution to Value-Based Education Award Dr. Nikita Janmejay Kulkarni – Exceptional Teaching Excellence Award Dr. Suhas Shashikant Khot – Leader in Educational Transformation Award Dr. S. K. Jaheeda Begum – Inspirational Youth Icon Award Dr. S. C. Pandey – Most Influential Academic Developer Award Ms. Dhwani Waghela – Open Individual Excellence Award Dr. Ananya Dasgupta – Outstanding Contribution to Nation Building Award Dr. Prashant Verma – Outstanding Researcher in Humanities Award Prof. Dr. M. Devendra – Exemplary Lifetime Contribution to Academics Award Dr. Annie Stephen, FCA – Distinguished Academic Mentor Award Dr. Jogdande Sai Prasad – Best Teacher Award in Agriculture Prof. Dr. Pradip Kumar Das – Mentor as Health Organizer and Short Film Maker Award Chef Robin – Innovative No Onion–No Garlic Fast Food Chef Award Dr. G. Thamaraiselvi – Lifetime Contribution to Education Award Dr. Ramakrishna Rao Muthyala – Creative Author in Indian Epics and Philosophy Award Dr. Vandana Gade – Contribution to Education Community Award Agri Super Private Limited – Innovative Agritech Startup of the Year Award Ms. Himani Pandya – Young Achiever in Innovation and Excellence Award Assoc. Prof. (Dr.) Ajay Kumar Agarwal – Innovation Trailblazer Lifetime Award Dr. Mahesh Prasad Mishra – Excellence in Journalism Award Professor (Dr) P. L. Kaul – Excellence in Veterinary Education and Research Award Ms. Dhaksheena Dharshini – Rising Youth Leader Award Dr. Renu Gupta – Excellence in Thought Leadership Award Ms. Monika Goel – Dynamic Youth Leader Award Ms. Neeta Singh – Leader in Educational Transformation Award Dr. Joby Joseph – Language & Literature Educator Award Amb. Dr. Chandra Lal Bharti – Inspiring Social Worker Award Adv. Kashif Athar – Distinguished Law Practitioner Award Clark Vacation International – Best Hospitality Service Provider of the Year Award Ms. Geetanjali – Distinguished Leadership in Education Award Ms. Pallabi Dey – Outstanding Student Award Mr. Shivam Pandey – Young Innovator in AI and Intellectual Property Award Dr. Ramesh Kumar Borkute – Pioneer CEO Excellence Award Dr. Kanchan Negi – International Educationist, Motivational Speaker & Media Personality Award Mrs. Monika Bhatia – Pinnacle of Excellence in Teaching Award Mr. Rakesh Chandola – Holistic & Integrative Healing Award Dr. Sangeeta – Distinguished Leadership in Education Award Mr. Pinaki Gangopadhyay – Vedic Education and Research Innovation Award Ms. Navita Singh – Master of Yoga Education Award Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Kumar Dubey – Inspirational Poet Award Dr. Anil Santu Kale – Best Educationalist in Maharashtra Award Dr. Anil Santu Kale – Excellent Healthcare Leader Award Mrs. Soma Mukherjee – Dynamic Change Maker in Social Service Award Dr. Anil Kumar Bisht – Excellence in Technical Education Award Mr. Shashank Jaiswal – One of the Best Podcasters in India Award Umar Farooq – Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year Award Dr. Kumud Vivek – Academic Excellence in Higher Education Award Dr. Gunjan Agrawal – Best Academic Leadership Award 2025 Dr. Vhatkar Sushilkumar Shivaji – Innovation in Education Award Dr. Arvind Pandit Kharat – Best Paramedical Educationist Award & Best Paramedical Council Award & Best Social Activist Award Dr. R. Udaya Bharati – Leadership in Technology Award Dr. N. Rakesh – Research Excellence in Oral Medicine and Maxillofacial Radiology Award Prof. (Dr.) Rama – Women in Leadership Excellence Award Prof. Dr. G. Kulanthaivel – Outstanding Educator of the Year Award Mr Sri Harsha Anand Pushkala – Dynamic Business Leader of the Year Award Dr Dananjay Anand Pushkala – Innovative Business Leadership Award Ms Savita Kumbhar – Social Work Excellence Award Shri Amit Dada Kadam – Inspiration for the Youth Award Mr Sandeep Malik – Excellence in Acting for Outstanding Performance in ‘Khali Lifafa’ Award Ar. Mahima Goswami – Emerging Visionary in Healthcare Architecture Award Dr Shubham Mahajan – Entrepreneurial Excellence Award Ms Arpna Singh – Dynamic Social Activist Award Mr Pushpandera Kushwah – Outstanding Social Reformer Award Mr Rajender Kumar Dogra – Dedicated Social Worker Award Mr Sandeep Singh – Excellence in Social Welfare Services Award Mr Nagendra Singh – Distinguished Social Service Award Ms Neha Agarwal – Outstanding Social Worker & Philanthropist Award Dr Khushi Panjwani – Visionary Business Leader Award

