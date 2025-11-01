Bharat Shree Ratnam Samman – 2025 | National Award for Unity & Excellence

New Delhi [India], October 31: The Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education (ISRHE) successfully organised the prestigious Bharat Shree Ratnam Samman – 2025 at the India International Centre, Lodhi Gardens, New Delhi. The national ceremony honoured distinguished personalities for their outstanding contributions in the fields of education, social welfare, public leadership, culture, peace, and nation-building.
The occasion was graced by eminent dignitaries. Shri Praveen Khandelwal Ji, Honourable Member of Parliament (Government of India), attended as the Chief Guest. Ms. Satya Sharma Ji, Chairperson, MCD Standing Committee, Delhi, joined as the Special Guest of Honour. Shri Sudhir Gupta Ji, Vice-President, Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti, Greater Kailash-1, New Delhi, and Dr. Parvinder Singh Ji, Ambassador of World Peace for the United Nations, graced the ceremony as Guests of Honour.
The program commenced with Saraswati Vandana and concluded with the National Anthem, reflecting the spirit of cultural pride and national unity.
The ceremony was held under the leadership of Dr Atul Sharma, President, ISRHE, and coordinated by Ms Reshu Gupta, Organising Secretary, ISRHE. The event was gracefully anchored by Ms Gauri Sharma and Ms Geet Sharma, while media and communications were managed by Mr Om Sharma, Mr Deepak Upadhyay, and Mr Sumit.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Atul Sharma highlighted ISRHE’s vision of promoting excellence, youth empowerment, social progress, and national development, and emphasised the importance of recognising individuals committed to strengthening India’s future.
- Dr. Narendra Singh Bhakuni – Icon of Modern Literature Award
- Dr. N. Muralimohan – Excellence in Higher Education Award
- Mrs. Sai Aradhan – Spiritual Guidance and Consultation Award
- Dr. Rupindrkaur Saandhu – Spiritual Guidance and consultation award
- Astrologer Jaskiran Kaur – Excellence in Astrology and Spiritual Mentorship Award
- Ms. Nietu K Sachdeva – Excellence in Numerology Award
- Ms. Ankita Beniwal – Excellence in Teaching Award
- Dr. Madhulika Kumari – Pioneer in Higher Education Development Award
- Dr. Priti Waghela – Exponent in Rajasthani Folk, Conceptualised Choreographer and Dance Educator Award
- Ms. Sapna Chawla – Outstanding Innovative Teaching Award
- Dr. Sandip J Pathak – Best Academic Librarian Award
- Dr. Nivedita Mukherjee – Outstanding Contribution to Value-Based Education Award
- Dr. Nikita Janmejay Kulkarni – Exceptional Teaching Excellence Award
- Dr. Suhas Shashikant Khot – Leader in Educational Transformation Award
- Dr. S. K. Jaheeda Begum – Inspirational Youth Icon Award
- Dr. S. C. Pandey – Most Influential Academic Developer Award
- Ms. Dhwani Waghela – Open Individual Excellence Award
- Dr. Ananya Dasgupta – Outstanding Contribution to Nation Building Award
- Dr. Prashant Verma – Outstanding Researcher in Humanities Award
- Prof. Dr. M. Devendra – Exemplary Lifetime Contribution to Academics Award
- Dr. Annie Stephen, FCA – Distinguished Academic Mentor Award
- Dr. Jogdande Sai Prasad – Best Teacher Award in Agriculture
- Prof. Dr. Pradip Kumar Das – Mentor as Health Organizer and Short Film Maker Award
- Chef Robin – Innovative No Onion–No Garlic Fast Food Chef Award
- Dr. G. Thamaraiselvi – Lifetime Contribution to Education Award
- Dr. Ramakrishna Rao Muthyala – Creative Author in Indian Epics and Philosophy Award
- Dr. Vandana Gade – Contribution to Education Community Award
- Agri Super Private Limited – Innovative Agritech Startup of the Year Award
- Ms. Himani Pandya – Young Achiever in Innovation and Excellence Award
- Assoc. Prof. (Dr.) Ajay Kumar Agarwal – Innovation Trailblazer Lifetime Award
- Dr. Mahesh Prasad Mishra – Excellence in Journalism Award
- Professor (Dr) P. L. Kaul – Excellence in Veterinary Education and Research Award
- Ms. Dhaksheena Dharshini – Rising Youth Leader Award
- Dr. Renu Gupta – Excellence in Thought Leadership Award
- Ms. Monika Goel – Dynamic Youth Leader Award
- Ms. Neeta Singh – Leader in Educational Transformation Award
- Dr. Joby Joseph – Language & Literature Educator Award
- Amb. Dr. Chandra Lal Bharti – Inspiring Social Worker Award
- Adv. Kashif Athar – Distinguished Law Practitioner Award
- Clark Vacation International – Best Hospitality Service Provider of the Year Award
- Ms. Geetanjali – Distinguished Leadership in Education Award
- Ms. Pallabi Dey – Outstanding Student Award
- Mr. Shivam Pandey – Young Innovator in AI and Intellectual Property Award
- Dr. Ramesh Kumar Borkute – Pioneer CEO Excellence Award
- Dr. Kanchan Negi – International Educationist, Motivational Speaker & Media Personality Award
- Mrs. Monika Bhatia – Pinnacle of Excellence in Teaching Award
- Mr. Rakesh Chandola – Holistic & Integrative Healing Award
- Dr. Sangeeta – Distinguished Leadership in Education Award
- Mr. Pinaki Gangopadhyay – Vedic Education and Research Innovation Award
- Ms. Navita Singh – Master of Yoga Education Award
- Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Kumar Dubey – Inspirational Poet Award
- Dr. Anil Santu Kale – Best Educationalist in Maharashtra Award
- Dr. Anil Santu Kale – Excellent Healthcare Leader Award
- Mrs. Soma Mukherjee – Dynamic Change Maker in Social Service Award
- Dr. Anil Kumar Bisht – Excellence in Technical Education Award
- Mr. Shashank Jaiswal – One of the Best Podcasters in India Award
- Umar Farooq – Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year Award
- Dr. Kumud Vivek – Academic Excellence in Higher Education Award
- Dr. Gunjan Agrawal – Best Academic Leadership Award 2025
- Dr. Vhatkar Sushilkumar Shivaji – Innovation in Education Award
- Dr. Arvind Pandit Kharat – Best Paramedical Educationist Award & Best Paramedical Council Award & Best Social Activist Award
- Dr. R. Udaya Bharati – Leadership in Technology Award
- Dr. N. Rakesh – Research Excellence in Oral Medicine and Maxillofacial Radiology Award
- Prof. (Dr.) Rama – Women in Leadership Excellence Award
- Prof. Dr. G. Kulanthaivel – Outstanding Educator of the Year Award
- Mr Sri Harsha Anand Pushkala – Dynamic Business Leader of the Year Award
- Dr Dananjay Anand Pushkala – Innovative Business Leadership Award
- Ms Savita Kumbhar – Social Work Excellence Award
- Shri Amit Dada Kadam – Inspiration for the Youth Award
- Mr Sandeep Malik – Excellence in Acting for Outstanding Performance in ‘Khali Lifafa’ Award
- Ar. Mahima Goswami – Emerging Visionary in Healthcare Architecture Award
- Dr Shubham Mahajan – Entrepreneurial Excellence Award
- Ms Arpna Singh – Dynamic Social Activist Award
- Mr Pushpandera Kushwah – Outstanding Social Reformer Award
- Mr Rajender Kumar Dogra – Dedicated Social Worker Award
- Mr Sandeep Singh – Excellence in Social Welfare Services Award
- Mr Nagendra Singh – Distinguished Social Service Award
- Ms Neha Agarwal – Outstanding Social Worker & Philanthropist Award
- Dr Khushi Panjwani – Visionary Business Leader Award
