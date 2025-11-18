Big Ex-Dividend Day: 10 Key Stocks To Watch On November 18

Dividend Stocks in Focus Today: RUSHING, a flood of dividend-issuing shares is going to drive investor interest Today, November 18, 2025, when they will officially become ex-dividend.

It is an important day for income-oriented investors since only the holders of these shares on or before the ex-dividend date will be able to get the announced payouts. The market, with ten companies that deal in various industries such as automobiles, infrastructure, education, metals, and speciality chemicals, trading ex-dividend today, is anticipated to experience active movement in these counters.

Top Ex-Dividend Stocks In Focus For November 18, 2025

Amrutanjan Health Care- ₹1 per share: Maintains stable financial performance in the healthcare and wellness space.

Maintains stable financial performance in the healthcare and wellness space. Ashok Leyland- ₹1 per share: A key commercial vehicle manufacturer enjoying improved freight movement and replacement demand.

A key commercial vehicle manufacturer enjoying improved freight movement and replacement demand. Asian Paints- ₹4.50 per share: The highest dividend payer today, backed by strong profitability and steady demand in the home improvement sector.

The highest dividend payer today, backed by strong profitability and steady demand in the home improvement sector. Cochin Shipyard- ₹4 per share: Healthy order inflows and strong operational momentum from defence and maritime projects support its interim dividend.

Healthy order inflows and strong operational momentum from defence and maritime projects support its interim dividend. Navneet Education- ₹1.50 per share: Continues to benefit from recovery in the education and stationery market.

Continues to benefit from recovery in the education and stationery market. Man Infraconstruction- ₹0.45 per share: Riding steady progress in EPC and real-estate execution.

Other Ex-Dividend Companies In FocusToday

East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing: ₹0.50 per share

IRB Infrastructure Developers: ₹0.07 per share

Precision Wires India: ₹0.35 per share

Venus Pipes & Tubes: ₹0.50 per share

All companies have set November 18, 2025 as the record date.

What Does Ex-Dividend Mean? A dividend is a part of the profit of a company distributed among the shareholders. The ex-dividend date is very important: After a stock goes ex-dividend, the price tends to shift down to indicate the amount paid out of the company.

The dividend will not be paid to investors who purchase the stock on or later than this date.

