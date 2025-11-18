Big Ex-Dividend Day: 10 Key Stocks To Watch On November 18

Dividend Stocks in Focus Today: RUSHING, a flood of dividend-issuing shares is going to drive investor interest Today, November 18, 2025, when they will officially become ex-dividend.
It is an important day for income-oriented investors since only the holders of these shares on or before the ex-dividend date will be able to get the announced payouts. The market, with ten companies that deal in various industries such as automobiles, infrastructure, education, metals, and speciality chemicals, trading ex-dividend today, is anticipated to experience active movement in these counters.
Top Ex-Dividend Stocks In Focus For November 18, 2025
- Amrutanjan Health Care- ₹1 per share: Maintains stable financial performance in the healthcare and wellness space.
- Ashok Leyland- ₹1 per share: A key commercial vehicle manufacturer enjoying improved freight movement and replacement demand.
- Asian Paints- ₹4.50 per share: The highest dividend payer today, backed by strong profitability and steady demand in the home improvement sector.
- Cochin Shipyard- ₹4 per share: Healthy order inflows and strong operational momentum from defence and maritime projects support its interim dividend.
- Navneet Education- ₹1.50 per share: Continues to benefit from recovery in the education and stationery market.
- Man Infraconstruction- ₹0.45 per share: Riding steady progress in EPC and real-estate execution.
Other Ex-Dividend Companies In FocusToday
-
East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing: ₹0.50 per share
-
IRB Infrastructure Developers: ₹0.07 per share
-
Precision Wires India: ₹0.35 per share
-
Venus Pipes & Tubes: ₹0.50 per share
All companies have set November 18, 2025 as the record date.
