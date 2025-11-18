Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Power, JSW Energy, BSE, PhysicsWallah, 5paisa And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian Markets Poised For A Tepid Start

Get ready for a cautious morning on Dalal Street! Indian equity markets are likely to open on a weak note, mirroring the global jitters. GIFT Nifty futures hint at a rocky start, and as of 6:55 AM, they were trading 54 points lower at 26,006, signaling a slightly wobbly mood for the benchmarks.

By 8:22 AM, the gloom lingered: GIFT Nifty had slipped further to 25,993, down 23 points, suggesting investors might want their coffee strong today.

Across the globe, markets in the Asia-Pacific region weren’t exactly sending good vibes either. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.92%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped, and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.64%, all riding the wake of a tech-driven selloff on Wall Street.

Speaking of the US, Wall Street’s major indices had a rough night on Monday. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq tumbled below a key technical level for the first time since late April, with investors keeping a wary eye on upcoming quarterly earnings from major retailers and chipmaker Nvidia, plus a long-delayed US jobs report expected later this week. The broader S&P 500 dropped 0.90%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.80%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1.2%.

So, if you were planning a bullish morning, you might want to take a deep breath, watch the numbers, and maybe keep that extra cup of coffee handy, Dalal Street seems to be waking up on the wrong side of the bed.

Stocks To Watch Today

Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Bain Capital affiliate BC Investments IV (6.3% holder as of Sept 2025) likely to sell up to 2% stake via block deals.

Estimated deal size: ₹493 crore.

Floor price: ₹1,296.5 per share.

AstraZeneca Pharma India

Announced a second brand partnership with Sun Pharma for Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate (SZC) for hyperkalemia treatment.

AstraZeneca to market Lokelma; Sun Pharma to market Gimliand.

Onesource Specialty Pharma (Block Deal)

Promoter entity Karuna Business Solutions LLP acquired 2 lakh shares (0.17%) at ₹1,735 per share from Amansa Holdings.

Power, Energy And Utilities

Tata Power Company

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissioned NHPC’s 450 MWp (DC) / 300 MW (AC) solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

JSW Energy

CFO & Director (Finance) Pritesh Vinay resigns, effective Jan 1, 2026.

Will continue till Dec 31, 2025.

WPIL

South African subsidiary secured an 821 million Rand (₹426 crore) contract for the MCWAP2 electromechanical and instrumentation works.

Commissioning timeline: 48 months.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power

To debut on the exchanges today after its IPO.

Cement, Infra & Capital Goods

JSW Cement / Nuvoco Vistas

Nuvoco Vistas signed a Securities Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% stake in Algebra Endeavour (holding company of Vadraj Energy).

Deal size: Up to ₹200 crore.

Anantam Highways Trust (InvIT)

Minerva Ventures sold 24.99 lakh units at ₹101.99.

Trust Investment Advisors sold 17.99 lakh units at ₹101.97.

Larsen & Toubro bought 21.82 lakh units at ₹101.97.

IRB InvIT & National Highways Infra Trust

Trade ex–income distribution today.

Auto & Mobility

TVS Motor Company

Launched TVS Apache RTR 180 in Kenya.

Continues partnership with Africa distributor Car & General.

IT & Technology

HCL Technologies

Launched a physical AI and robotics innovation lab in Santa Clara, in collaboration with NVIDIA.

Infosys

Introduced AI-First GCC Model to help enterprises build AI-powered global capability centers.

Exchanges, Broking & Market Infrastructure

BSE

Appointed Rudresh Kunde as Chief – Product, Policy & Strategy; effective Nov 20, 2025.

5paisa Capital (Bulk Deals)

WF Asia Fund sold 24.21 lakh shares (7.75%) at ₹289.16.

Shubhi Consultancy bought a combined 22.15 lakh shares (7.09%) at ₹291–293.

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network

Sera Investments sold 2 lakh shares (0.78%) at ₹1,030.15.

Analytics & Financial Services

Latent View Analytics

Appointed Venky Ramesh as Chief Client Officer – Consumer, Marketplace & Retail.

Anand Rathi Wealth

Infused initial capital into its UK subsidiary, Anand Rathi Wealth UK Ltd.

Manufacturing, Chemicals & Industrials

Indokem

Received 72-hour closure notice from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for alleged water and air pollution violations.

Emergent Industrial Solutions

iSquare Global PE Fund bought 72,500 shares at ₹491.2.

Davos International Fund sold 72,961 shares at the same price.

IPO & Market Debuts

PhysicsWallah (Mainboard)

Makes its stock market debut today after raising ₹3,480.71 crore via IPO.

Workmates Core2Cloud Solution (SME)

Mahamaya Lifesciences (SME)

Listed today on SME platform.

Ex-Dividend Today

Asian Paints

Ashok Leyland

IRB Infrastructure Developers

Man Infraconstruction

Amrutanjan Health Care

Cochin Shipyard

Navneet Education

Precision Wires India

Venus Pipes & Tubes

East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing

Ex-Bonus Today

Autoriders International

F&O Ban List

SAIL

