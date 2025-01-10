Blinkit Launches ‘Bistro’, Aims To Deliver Meals In 10 Minutes

In a move to transform the fast food delivery industry, Blinkit has unveiled a new initiative called Bistro, which promises high-quality, canteen-style meals delivered to customers’ doorsteps within just 10 minutes.
On January 10, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhandsa took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the launch: “Introducing Bistro – Blinkit’s new 10-minute food offering. Bistro is a new app, separate from Blinkit and Zomato. This service is currently available in select areas of Gurugram as we work on finding product-market fit.”
The service operates via a dedicated app, distinct from both Blinkit and Zomato, and is currently limited to specific locations in Gurugram, allowing the company to test and refine the service.
Unlike traditional food delivery services, Bistro aims to deliver meals that prioritize freshness and quality. According to Dhandsa, the app’s meals are prepared without preservatives, food processors, or microwaves, ensuring a more wholesome experience.
Blinkit is investing significantly in research, infrastructure, and R&D to refine its processes and create meals that can be prepared in five minutes or less, Dhandsa revealed.
Bistro is entering a competitive landscape, where other companies are already vying for dominance in the quick food delivery space. For example, Swiggy has launched Snacc, a service offering snacks, beverages, and light meals delivered in 15 minutes, while Zepto’s Zepto Cafe also aims to deliver pre-made meals and snacks in record time.
Albinder Dhindsa also confirmed that Zomato is not included in this startup. Quoting on the social media handle X, he said, “Also, as
has always said, Zomato will never launch private brands on the Zomato app to compete with its restaurant partners. This still holds true. Which is why this service is not being built within Zomato (the organisation which runs the brand, or the app). This is a standalone team, with a standalone app – and no Zomato restaurant data has been used. We will not even use the Zomato app to market Bistro. This is going to be a significant additional cost to us, but ethics and sticking to our word mean more than anything else to us at Zomato and we are not going to give it up to save some marketing cost. All the companies innovating with us on Bistro also work with a number of restaurants and our success at Bistro has the potential to add value for the entire food & restaurant ecosystem.”
