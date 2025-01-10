Blinkit Launches ‘Bistro’, Aims To Deliver Meals In 10 Minutes

In a move to transform the fast food delivery industry, Blinkit has unveiled a new initiative called Bistro, which promises high-quality, canteen-style meals delivered to customers' doorsteps within just 10 minutes.

On January 10, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhandsa took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the launch: “Introducing Bistro – Blinkit’s new 10-minute food offering. Bistro is a new app, separate from Blinkit and Zomato. This service is currently available in select areas of Gurugram as we work on finding product-market fit.”

The service operates via a dedicated app, distinct from both Blinkit and Zomato, and is currently limited to specific locations in Gurugram, allowing the company to test and refine the service.

Unlike traditional food delivery services, Bistro aims to deliver meals that prioritize freshness and quality. According to Dhandsa, the app’s meals are prepared without preservatives, food processors, or microwaves, ensuring a more wholesome experience.

Blinkit is investing significantly in research, infrastructure, and R&D to refine its processes and create meals that can be prepared in five minutes or less, Dhandsa revealed.

Bistro is entering a competitive landscape, where other companies are already vying for dominance in the quick food delivery space. For example, Swiggy has launched Snacc, a service offering snacks, beverages, and light meals delivered in 15 minutes, while Zepto’s Zepto Cafe also aims to deliver pre-made meals and snacks in record time.