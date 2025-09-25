LIVE TV
BMW Ventures IPO Day 2: QIBs Show Up, Retail Holds Back, What's Driving The Numbers?



BMW Ventures Limited IPO is open for public subscription from September 24, 2025 and will close on September 26, 2025. Through this IPO, BMW Ventures is expected to raise 231.66 crore consist of a Fresh issue and no offer for sale (OFS). The company is into trading and distribution of steel products, tractor engines, and spare parts.



Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 25, 2025 22:02:02 IST



BMW Ventures Limited: Key IPO Details

•    IPO Opens: September 24, 2025
•    IPO Closes: September 26, 2025
•    Price Band: Rs.94- Rs.99 
•    IPO Min. Investment: Rs.14,194 
•    Size of Lot: 151 shares
•    Max. Lot Size: 10,606 shares 
•    Subscription Amount (Maximum) for Retail Investors: Rs.2,00,000
•    Book Running Lead Managers: Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited
•    Sponsor Bank: Axis Bank Limited
•    Name of the Registrar: Cameo Corporate Services Limited
•    Expected Date of Allotment: October 3, 2025
•    Expected Date of Listing: October 7, 2025

As of Day-2 Subscription, the IPO has been subscribed to 0.22 times overall. Segment-wise investor involvement is as follows:

•    Retail Investors: 0.27 times
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.08 times
•    Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 0.05 times

BMW Ventures Limited: Company Background

BMW Ventures Limited operates in trading and distribution of steel products, tractor engines, and spare parts, along with the manufacturing of PVC pipes and fabrication of pre-engineering buildings. 

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)



