Jinkushal Industries IPO: Is This The Next Mega Listing Or A Total Bust?

Jinkushal Industries IPO: Is This The Next Mega Listing Or A Total Bust?

Jinkushal Industries Limited has opened its IPO for public subscription today, September 25, 2025 and will close on September 29, 2025. The company, based out in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, functions in the construction equipment and machinery sector.

Jinkushal Industries IPO: Is This The Next Mega Listing Or A Total Bust?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 25, 2025 12:05:45 IST

Jinkushal Industries Limited has opened its IPO for public subscription today, September 25, 2025 and will close on September 29, 2025, attracting early investor attention across all segments. The company is expecting to raise Rs.116.11 crore through this public issue.  

Jinkushal Industries Limited IPO: Key IPO Details

•    IPO Price Band: Rs.115- Rs.121 
•    Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,520 
•    Size of the Lot: 120 shares 
•    Max. Lot for Retail Investors: Rs.2,00,000
•    IPO Opens: Sep 25, 2025 
•    IPO Closes: Sep 29, 2025 
•    Date of IPO Allotment: September 30, 2025 (Expected)
•    Date of Listing: October 3, 2025 on BSE & NSE (Expected)

Jinkushal Industries Limited IPO: Company Background

Jinkushal Industries Limited, based out in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, functions in the construction equipment and machinery sector, with a strong export orientation. Some of the Key facts about the company includes:

•    Jinkushal Industries trades in customised and used construction machines. 
•    The company has supplied more than 1,500 machines, around 900 new/customised and around600 refurbished. 
•    The company has exported to more than 30 countries, together with UAE, Mexico, Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, Australia, UK. 
•    Financial Year ending March 2025 performance shows an increase in revenue of approx 59.5% YoY  to Rs.380.6 crore from around Rs.238.6 crore.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Tags: Jinkushal IndustriesJinkushal Industries IPOJinkushal Industries IPO Day 1share marketShare Market IPOstock marketStock Market IPOstock market news

Jinkushal Industries IPO: Is This The Next Mega Listing Or A Total Bust?
Jinkushal Industries IPO: Is This The Next Mega Listing Or A Total Bust?

Jinkushal Industries IPO: Is This The Next Mega Listing Or A Total Bust?

Jinkushal Industries IPO: Is This The Next Mega Listing Or A Total Bust?
Jinkushal Industries IPO: Is This The Next Mega Listing Or A Total Bust?
Jinkushal Industries IPO: Is This The Next Mega Listing Or A Total Bust?
Jinkushal Industries IPO: Is This The Next Mega Listing Or A Total Bust?

QUICK LINKS