Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Boo Buckets Are Back at McDonald’s Happy Meals Starting October 15!

This Halloween season, McDonald’s is adding an extra layer of excitement to its beloved Happy Meals with the return of Boo Buckets

Boo Buckets Are Back at McDonald’s Happy Meals Starting October 15!

This Halloween season, McDonald’s is adding an extra layer of excitement to its beloved Happy Meals with the return of Boo Buckets, which will be available starting Tuesday, October 15. These festive pails are designed not just for enjoying meals but also for trick-or-treating, making them a delightful addition to Halloween festivities.

The Return of Boo Buckets

The Monster Boo Buckets have become a cherished tradition for many families. McDonald’s first introduced these whimsical containers in 1986, and they have made periodic comebacks over the years, delighting both children and adults alike. This year, the Boo Buckets feature a fresh design, debuting in a vibrant blue color that replaces the purple bucket from last year.

Alongside the striking colors, each bucket comes with a set of stickers that children can use to customize their Boo Buckets, allowing for personal expression and creativity during the spooky season.

How to Get Your Boo Bucket?

McDonald’s Monster Boo Buckets will temporarily replace the classic Happy Meal box while supplies last. Customers can easily get their hands on a Boo Bucket by ordering a Happy Meal at participating locations or through the McDonald’s app.

Pricing for the Boo Buckets varies by location, as each restaurant sets its own prices. However, customers can enjoy a selection of popular Happy Meal options, including:

  • Entree Choices:
    • Hamburger (with the option to add cheese)
    • 4-piece or 6-piece Chicken McNuggets

Each Happy Meal is complemented by a side of either fries or apple slices and includes a drink, providing a well-rounded meal for young diners.

A Spooky Twist for 2024

This year, McDonald’s is revamping the color scheme of its Boo Buckets. In addition to the new blue, customers will find traditional Halloween colors like white, orange, and green available. The designs this year shift from last year’s classic monster themes, which featured characters like Monsters, Skeletons, Mummies, and Vampires. Instead, the 2024 models have a more abstract shape, giving kids the freedom to decorate their Boo Buckets as they wish with the provided stickers.

Get Ready for a Spooktacular Halloween

With the return of Boo Buckets, McDonald’s is embracing the Halloween spirit, providing families with a fun way to celebrate the holiday. Whether for enjoying a Happy Meal or for collecting treats while trick-or-treating, the Boo Buckets promise to be a hit this October. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer—head to your nearest McDonald’s and join in the Halloween fun!

MUST READ: Reliance Bonus Issue 2024: RIL May Announce Date Tomorrow – Reports

Filed under

Boo Buckets Halloween festivities Happy Meals McDonald Monster Boo Buckets
Advertisement

Also Read

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Israeli Strikes Target Beirut Amid U.S. Concerns Over Widening Air Assault

Israeli Strikes Target Beirut Amid U.S. Concerns Over Widening Air Assault

Asian Markets Decline As Chip Stocks Fall, China Remains In Focus

Asian Markets Decline As Chip Stocks Fall, China Remains In Focus

Kamala Harris Targets Donald Trump’s Mental Fitness After Bizarre Campaign Rally Performance

Kamala Harris Targets Donald Trump’s Mental Fitness After Bizarre Campaign Rally Performance

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Entertainment

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares A Child With Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares

Why Did Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Return After A Five-Year Hiatus? Here’s How To Watch The Show Featuring Gigi Hadid And Kate Moss

Why Did Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Return After A Five-Year Hiatus? Here’s How To Watch

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox