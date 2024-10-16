Boo Buckets Are Back at McDonald’s Happy Meals Starting October 15!

This Halloween season, McDonald’s is adding an extra layer of excitement to its beloved Happy Meals with the return of Boo Buckets

This Halloween season, McDonald’s is adding an extra layer of excitement to its beloved Happy Meals with the return of Boo Buckets, which will be available starting Tuesday, October 15. These festive pails are designed not just for enjoying meals but also for trick-or-treating, making them a delightful addition to Halloween festivities.

The Return of Boo Buckets

The Monster Boo Buckets have become a cherished tradition for many families. McDonald’s first introduced these whimsical containers in 1986, and they have made periodic comebacks over the years, delighting both children and adults alike. This year, the Boo Buckets feature a fresh design, debuting in a vibrant blue color that replaces the purple bucket from last year.

Alongside the striking colors, each bucket comes with a set of stickers that children can use to customize their Boo Buckets, allowing for personal expression and creativity during the spooky season.

How to Get Your Boo Bucket?

McDonald’s Monster Boo Buckets will temporarily replace the classic Happy Meal box while supplies last. Customers can easily get their hands on a Boo Bucket by ordering a Happy Meal at participating locations or through the McDonald’s app.

Pricing for the Boo Buckets varies by location, as each restaurant sets its own prices. However, customers can enjoy a selection of popular Happy Meal options, including:

Entree Choices : Hamburger (with the option to add cheese) 4-piece or 6-piece Chicken McNuggets

:

Each Happy Meal is complemented by a side of either fries or apple slices and includes a drink, providing a well-rounded meal for young diners.

A Spooky Twist for 2024

This year, McDonald’s is revamping the color scheme of its Boo Buckets. In addition to the new blue, customers will find traditional Halloween colors like white, orange, and green available. The designs this year shift from last year’s classic monster themes, which featured characters like Monsters, Skeletons, Mummies, and Vampires. Instead, the 2024 models have a more abstract shape, giving kids the freedom to decorate their Boo Buckets as they wish with the provided stickers.

Get Ready for a Spooktacular Halloween

With the return of Boo Buckets, McDonald’s is embracing the Halloween spirit, providing families with a fun way to celebrate the holiday. Whether for enjoying a Happy Meal or for collecting treats while trick-or-treating, the Boo Buckets promise to be a hit this October. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer—head to your nearest McDonald’s and join in the Halloween fun!