LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Brazil's BTG Pactual proposes merger with Banco Pan

Brazil's BTG Pactual proposes merger with Banco Pan

Brazil's BTG Pactual proposes merger with Banco Pan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 14, 2025 19:41:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Brazil's BTG Pactual proposes merger with Banco Pan

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual announced late on Monday a binding proposal to incorporate shares of Banco Pan, offering a significant premium to minority shareholders in a move that would make Pan its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary. WHY IT'S IMPORTANT  The deal represents a significant consolidation in Brazil's banking sector, combining BTG Pactual's investment banking prowess with Banco Pan's retail banking operations, and potentially creating a more diversified financial institution with enhanced operational synergies. BY THE NUMBERS  The deal values Banco Pan's preferred shares at a premium exceeding 30% above current market price. Under the exchange ratio, shareholders would receive 0.2128 BTG Pactual units for each Banco Pan preferred share. Each BTG unit consists of one common share and two class A preferred shares. KEY QUOTES  "The operation allows for simplification and optimization of the administrative and corporate structure of the economic group to which the companies belong," BTG Pactual said in a regulatory filing. CONTEXT  The transaction is expected to be completed within the 2025 fiscal year. The deal follows BTG Pactual's recent increase in its stake in Banco Pan to 55.4% of the lender's non-common shares earlier this month, signaling a strategic move to strengthen its retail banking presence. The deal would still require approval from Brazil's central bank and shareholders of both institutions. Shareholders of both Banco Pan and BTG Pactual would have withdrawal rights under Brazilian corporate law. (Reporting by Tiago Brandao; Writing by Fernando Cardoso;Editing by Louise Heavens)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 7:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

After record crypto crash, a rush to hedge against another freefall

CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 1,022 Crore Diwali Bonus For 14 Lakh Workers

Silver ETFs: Silver Prices Rise Rs 33000 In Just One Week, Check City-Wise Rates On October 14

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Drops 368 Points, Rupee Dips To 88.79

UPI Payments In Japan: Indian Tourists In Japan, Get Ready! Seamless UPI Payments Are About To Change Your Travel Game Forever!

LATEST NEWS

Madagascar Coup: Military Takes Charge Of Nation After President Andry Rajoelina Flees, Here’s What’s Going On

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Accuses Chandrababu Naidu of “Diversion Drama” Amid Fake Liquor Mafia Expose

Brazil's BTG Pactual proposes merger with Banco Pan

‘Touched Me Three Times…’ Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Gets Harassed Outside Delhi Temple- Watch Video!

Mongolian President Meets PM Modi On Completion Of 70 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

Delhi Pollution: GRAP-1 Anti-Pollution Curbs Imposed Across National Capital Region, Check What’s Allowed And What’s Not

Watch Video: LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon Leaves Audience Impressed With Fluent Hindi Speech After Company’s Blockbuster D-Street Debut, Here’s What He Said

ROBOSURGE: India’s Bold Leap in Robotic Surgery

‘I Won’t Inform…They Have To Ask Me’: Match-Ready Mohammed Shami Takes A Dig At Selectors For Overlooking Him For Australia Tour

End The Drama, Take Action: Rahul Demands PM, CM Over Haryana IPS Suicide Case

Brazil's BTG Pactual proposes merger with Banco Pan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Brazil's BTG Pactual proposes merger with Banco Pan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Brazil's BTG Pactual proposes merger with Banco Pan
Brazil's BTG Pactual proposes merger with Banco Pan
Brazil's BTG Pactual proposes merger with Banco Pan
Brazil's BTG Pactual proposes merger with Banco Pan
QUICK LINKS