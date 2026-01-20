LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Budget 2026 Date: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 9th Union Budget Next Month, Check Date, Time, Key Details

Budget 2026 Date: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 9th Union Budget Next Month, Check Date, Time, Key Details

Budget 2026: As Union Budget 2026 approaches, middle-class and salaried taxpayers have submitted a priority “wishlist” to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging simplified compliance and relief amid rising living costs. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has confirmed that the highly anticipated Union Budget 2026 will be announced in Parliament on Sunday, 1 February, by the Finance Minister.

Budget 2026: What India Inc. And Middle-Class Taxpayers Expect Amid Global Economic Turmoil? FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget On THIS Date (Picture Credits: X)
Budget 2026: What India Inc. And Middle-Class Taxpayers Expect Amid Global Economic Turmoil? FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget On THIS Date (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: January 20, 2026 12:24:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Budget 2026 Date: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 9th Union Budget Next Month, Check Date, Time, Key Details

Budget 2026: As Union Budget 2026 approaches, middle-class and salaried taxpayers have submitted a priority “wishlist” to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging simplified compliance and relief amid rising living costs. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has confirmed that the highly anticipated Union Budget 2026 will be announced in Parliament on Sunday, 1 February, by the Finance Minister.

You Might Be Interested In

The most prominent demand calls for a “One Nation-One ITR” system to replace the current seven-category Income Tax forms, making filing easier and reducing errors.

Beyond simplification, taxpayers are advocating for the tax code to address broader national issues, such as urban air pollution. Proposals include tax incentives for electric vehicle (EV) purchases under the individual tax regime. While the government has focused on a policy of “lower taxes with fewer exemptions,” advocates argue that health and environmental concerns justify targeted measures to encourage greener choices.

You Might Be Interested In

Streamlining The Filing Process

Currently, taxpayers navigate multiple ITR forms based on income sources, creating confusion and compliance challenges. The proposed single, uniform ITR form would allow users to select their entity type and income source, with only relevant schedules displayed.

Additionally, experts suggest introducing a “Master Circular” for the new Income Tax Act. This would serve as a comprehensive guide, linking existing regulations with new provisions, and simplifying decades of overlapping notifications.

TDS Reforms Urgently Needed

The Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) system remains a major administrative burden. Tax professionals propose a neutral revenue revamp, merging or eliminating sections with minimal collections and retaining only two or three standard tax rates.

Another key recommendation is the digitalization of TDS certificates, removing the need for physical issuance. With data already available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS, a digital TDS Ledger could reduce litigation and ease compliance for both businesses and salaried individuals.

Incentivising Environmental Action

With Indian cities repeatedly ranking among the most polluted globally, the wishlist calls for a multi-pronged approach using direct taxes. Beyond EV incentives for individuals, proposals include allowing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spending on pollution-control research to be fully tax-deductible.

These measures aim not only to provide financial relief but also to align individual and corporate actions with the government’s environmental and public health objectives.

As the countdown to Budget 2026 continues, the focus will be on whether the government can balance a “leakage-free” tax system with the public’s demand for a simpler, more taxpayer-friendly framework. For the common man, the upcoming announcements will be a test of the government’s commitment to making the New Income Tax Act both practical and easy to navigate.

READ MORE: Trump Drops Bombshell: 200% Tariffs On French Wines And Champagne, Macron Dragged Into ‘Gaza Peace’ Drama, Snubs The Meeting

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 12:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Randeep Hooda Begins His Entrepreneurial Journey as an Investor in TeinPro

Trump Drops Bombshell: 200% Tariffs On French Wines And Champagne, Macron Dragged Into ‘Gaza Peace’ Drama, Snubs The Meeting

Ola Electric Share Price Dips Below ₹34, Loses 22% In 10 Days As CFO Harish Abichandani Resigns; New CFO Joins

Gold Price Today Hits Record High On MCX Amid Geopolitical Tensions- Here’s The Reason Behind

Stock Market Today: Global Uncertainty Keeps Traders Cautious as Dalal Street Tracks Earnings and Sector Moves

LATEST NEWS

‘Nitin Nabin Is The Boss, I Am A Party Worker’: PM Modi Congratulates New ‘Millenial’ BJP President

Budget 2026 Date: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 9th Union Budget Next Month, Check Date, Time, Key Details

Nitin Nabin Elected BJP National President, Replaces Veteran Leader JP Nadda, Becomes Youngest To Hold The Top Party Post

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Visitors Climbing Onto Shelves At New Delhi World Book Fair In Scramble For Free Books; Netizens Slam Disorder

‘Getting Ready to Make History’: Nothing Drops New Logo on X, Signals Big Shift Away From Pixel-Style Identity

‘National Anthem Disrespected’: High Voltage Drama In Tamil Nadu Assembly, Governor RN Ravi Walks Out Without Delivering Opening Address, Stalin Hits Back

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ On-Set Pictures Leak: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Looks Spark Online Reactions; Netizens Say ‘Wig Look So Disconnected’

Realme P4 Power Launch Date Confirmed: 10,000mAh Massive Battery, TransView Design, Vibrant Colours—Check Details And Launch Date

Brooklyn Beckham Sparks Frenzy On Social Media: Fans Roast Victoria’s ‘Inappropriate Wedding Dance,’ Compare It to Harry-Meghan Moment

Netanyahu Warns Iran Of ‘Force Never Seen’, Israeli PM’s ‘Unprecedented Strike’ Threat Comes As US Warships, Fighter Jets Flood Middle East

Budget 2026 Date: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 9th Union Budget Next Month, Check Date, Time, Key Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Budget 2026 Date: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 9th Union Budget Next Month, Check Date, Time, Key Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Budget 2026 Date: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 9th Union Budget Next Month, Check Date, Time, Key Details
Budget 2026 Date: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 9th Union Budget Next Month, Check Date, Time, Key Details
Budget 2026 Date: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 9th Union Budget Next Month, Check Date, Time, Key Details
Budget 2026 Date: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 9th Union Budget Next Month, Check Date, Time, Key Details

QUICK LINKS