Budget Session To Begin From Jan 31 To April 4, Here’s The Full Schedule

The Budget Session of Parliament is set to take place from January 31 to April 4, 2025, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gearing up to present her eighth consecutive Union Budget on February 1. The session will be conducted in two parts: the first from January 31 to February 13, and the second from March 10 to April 4.

As per tradition, the session will open with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on January 31. This will be followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey, providing an overview of the nation’s economic performance over the past year and its prospects.

First Phase: Debate and Initial Responses

The first segment of the session will include nine sittings, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. Additionally, Finance Minister Sitharaman will address discussions on the Union Budget, presenting her plans for the country’s economic roadmap.

Recess and Second Phase: Detailed Deliberations

After a short recess starting February 13, Parliament will reconvene on March 10. During this period, members will scrutinize budget proposals, discuss the demands for grants of various ministries, and finalize the budgetary process. In total, the session will include 27 sittings.

Consultations for Union Budget 2025-26

In preparation for the upcoming budget, Finance Minister Sitharaman concluded a comprehensive month-long consultation process with various stakeholders. According to the Finance Ministry, more than 100 participants from nine stakeholder groups contributed their inputs during the consultations.

These groups included experts and representatives from sectors such as:

Agriculture : Farmer associations and agricultural economists.

: Farmer associations and agricultural economists. Social Sectors : Trade unions, education, and health representatives.

: Trade unions, education, and health representatives. Industries : MSMEs, trade, services, and large industries.

: MSMEs, trade, services, and large industries. Financial Markets : Economists, financial institutions, and capital markets.

: Economists, financial institutions, and capital markets. Infrastructure and Urban Development: Energy, transport, and urban planning experts.

The Finance Ministry highlighted Sitharaman’s appreciation for the valuable suggestions offered during these meetings. The minister assured all participants that their recommendations would be thoroughly evaluated while drafting the Union Budget for 2025-26.

Expectations from the Budget Session

As the session approaches, key topics like economic recovery, inflation management, rural development, and infrastructure investment are anticipated to dominate discussions. With the backdrop of global uncertainties and domestic challenges, the Union Budget 2025-26 is expected to outline measures that balance economic growth with fiscal prudence.

