Can Bajaj’s 2025 Dominar 400 and 250 Dominate India’s Touring Bike Market?

Bajaj Auto Eyes Touring Segment with 2025 Dominar 400 and 250

Bajaj Auto, India’s renowned automobile manufacturer, is aiming to expand its market share in the two-wheeler motorbike segment. The company has launched the 2025 Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 in India.

These updated models target touring riders by offering improved performance, enhanced comfort, and advanced technological integration. As one of the oldest two-wheeler manufacturers in India, Bajaj aims to gain a competitive edge in the mid-segment motorcycle market.

Features of Dominar 400 and 250

The Dominar 400 now features Ride-by-Wire technology. It offers four riding modes—Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-Road—designed to optimize performance across varying terrains and weather conditions.

On the other hand, the Dominar 250 retains its mechanical worth, now equipped with ABS-assisted ride modes. A bonded glass LCD speedometer is equipped with both the Dominar 400 and 250 models, which further enhances visibility and usability in different weather conditions.

Positioning in a Crowded Segment

This series focuses on the touring motorcycle segment, which is now gaining traction, particularly among younger riders.

However, the segment has seen intensified competition from other brands offering connected features. Industry analysts note that while Bajaj holds a strong domestic presence, sustainable growth in this category will depend on better support, accessory availability, reliability, and after-sales service.

Dominar 400 and 250’s Success Hinges on Market Response

The ex-showroom price of the two models, Dominar 400 and Dominar 250, is ₹2.38 lakh and ₹1.91 lakh, respectively. These updated models are designed to deliver greater value to customers without a significant price hike.

Now, the success of these new models can only be quantified by the market share they are going to capture. The consumer response and the dealership’s progress will therefore define the future of these models.

