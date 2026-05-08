Can Cricket Become Even Faster? The Growing Buzz Around T60

By Bhalchandra Chorghade

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Cricket’s journey over the past few decades has been defined by one recurring theme: SPEED. What was once a leisurely five-day affair gradually transformed into a faster, sharper, and more entertainment-driven spectacle. From 60-over One Day Internationals to 50-overs, then to the explosive rise of T20 cricket and the experimental arrival of T10 and The Hundred, the sport has consistently evolved to match changing audience behaviour.

Now, with fans increasingly gravitating toward shorter attention-span entertainment and instant digital engagement, an intriguing question is beginning to emerge within cricketing circles: could the rise of rapid cricket formats eventually pave the way for T60 — a one-hour, 60-ball-per-side version of the game?

While still hypothetical, the idea of T60 is no longer as far-fetched as it once sounded. The foundations for such a format are already visible in cricket’s modern ecosystem, where innovation, entertainment and commercial viability are becoming equally important pillars alongside sporting excellence.

The success of franchise-based T20 leagues across the globe demonstrated that audiences were willing to embrace shorter, more aggressive cricket. Stadiums became louder, broadcasts became flashier and matches became prime-time entertainment properties. The introduction of T10 cricket in Abu Dhabi further accelerated this shift, proving that even ultra-condensed formats could attract global viewership, sponsorships and marquee players. Similarly, England’s The Hundred attempted to simplify cricket for newer audiences through shorter innings and streamlined rules. Together, these formats indicate that cricket administrators are increasingly open to experimentation in pursuit of wider reach and younger demographics.

In many ways, T60 appears like the natural extension of this evolution — a format designed specifically for the era of rapid consumption, mobile entertainment, and digital-first audiences.

If introduced, T60 would compress an entire cricket match into approximately one hour, making it one of the fastest professional team sports formats globally. Every over would carry heightened significance, with players forced into immediate decision-making and relentless attacking gameplay.

Former cricketers and analysts believe such a format could dramatically reshape the tactical structure of cricket. Traditional concepts like innings-building, patient bowling spells, and recovery phases may almost disappear. Batters would need to attack from ball one, while bowlers would operate under immense pressure where even a single poor over could alter the outcome of the match.

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar believes cricket’s evolution has always reflected audience preferences and changing times.

“Cricket has already accelerated massively over the years. If a match ever comes down to just 60 balls per side, every delivery would feel decisive,” he said. According to him, traditional pacing in batting would virtually disappear. “There would be no settling in. Players would have to attack immediately, and the margin for error would be minimal,” Vengsarkar adds.

Bowlers, he feels, would also operate under extreme pressure in such a condensed format. “One expensive over could swing the entire match. In a game that short, momentum would shift in seconds.”

Even as such possibilities generate curiosity, experts emphasize that experimentation must coexist with tradition. Vengsarkar believes shorter formats can complement rather than replace the longer versions of the game. “Cricket’s strength is its variety,” he says, adding, “Innovation is welcome, but the longer formats must always remain the foundation.”

Supporters of ultra-short cricket argue that T60 could unlock entirely new audiences, especially younger viewers accustomed to consuming entertainment in shorter formats across social media and streaming platforms. A one-hour cricket event could fit seamlessly into weekday prime-time slots, making it easier for working professionals and casual viewers to engage with the sport.

From a commercial standpoint, too, T60 could create fresh opportunities for broadcasters, sponsors, and franchise owners. Faster matches could mean tighter scheduling, more double-headers, and higher viewer retention in a competitive entertainment landscape.

However, critics remain sceptical about how much further cricket can be compressed without losing its strategic depth. Many believe the emotional ebb and flow of cricket, the tension built over sessions, partnerships, and momentum swings is what makes the sport unique compared to other fast-paced games.

Yet history suggests that cricket has rarely resisted reinvention when audiences show an appetite for change. T20 itself was once dismissed as a gimmick before becoming cricket’s biggest commercial success story.

Today, with rapid formats continuing to gain popularity worldwide, the possibility of T60 no longer feels purely speculative. Whether it eventually becomes an official format or remains a conceptual debate, one thing is certain — cricket’s evolution is far from over.

And if the sport continues moving toward speed, spectacle, and entertainment-led experiences, T60 may well represent the next chapter in cricketainment’s ongoing rise.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)