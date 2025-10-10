Canara HSBC IPO Subscription Day 1: What Every Investor Must Check Before Investing

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited IPO is open for public subscription from today, October 10, 2025 and will close on October 14, 2025. The company is planning to raise around Rs.2,517 crore through this IPO.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance: IPO Details at a Glance

• IPO Opening Date: October 10, 2025

• IPO Closing Date: October 14, 2025

• Size of Issue: Rs.2,517 crore

• IPO Price Band: Rs.100 – Rs.106

• Employees Discount: Rs.10 per share

• Size of the Lot: 140 shares

• Min. Investment for Retail: Rs.14,000

• Max. Investment for Retail: Rs.2,00,000

• Max. Subscription for Employees: Rs.5,00,000

• Listing At Stock Exchange: NSE and BSE

• Name of the Registrar: KFin Technologies Limited

• Book Running Lead Managers: SBI Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, HSBC Securities, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal

• Name of the Sponsor Banks: ICICI Bank and Axis Bank

As of Day 1, the IPO has been subscribed 0.09 times overall. Segment-wise investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 0.09x

• Retail Individual Investors: 0.14x

• Retail Investors (Employees): 0.47x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.03x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 0.05x

Canara HSBC Life Insurance: Company Overview and IPO Objective

Canara HSBC Life Insurance, founded in 2008, has its headquartered in Bangalore. The company offers an extensive range of life insurance products across India. The IPO is a complete OFS by existing shareholders, with proceeds going to them to provide liquidity. The listing is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and investor base.

Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the information, prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before any decision and/or investment. Most of the details here may or may not be officially confirmed from any of the sources. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.

