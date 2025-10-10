LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nobel Committee donald trump air india’ Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado Nobel Committee donald trump air india’ Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado Nobel Committee donald trump air india’ Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado Nobel Committee donald trump air india’ Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nobel Committee donald trump air india’ Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado Nobel Committee donald trump air india’ Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado Nobel Committee donald trump air india’ Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado Nobel Committee donald trump air india’ Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Canara HSBC IPO Subscription Day 1: What Every Investor Must Check Before Investing

Canara HSBC IPO Subscription Day 1: What Every Investor Must Check Before Investing

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited IPO is open for public subscription from today, October 10 and will close on October 14, 2025. Through this IPO, the company is planning to raise around Rs.2,517 crore. Planning to invest? Check details

Canara HSBC IPO Subscription Day 1: What Every Investor Must Check Before Investing

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 10, 2025 22:19:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Canara HSBC IPO Subscription Day 1: What Every Investor Must Check Before Investing

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited IPO is open for public subscription from today, October 10, 2025 and will close on October 14, 2025. The company is planning to raise around Rs.2,517 crore through this IPO. 

Canara HSBC Life Insurance: IPO Details at a Glance
•    IPO Opening Date: October 10, 2025
•    IPO Closing Date: October 14, 2025
•    Size of Issue: Rs.2,517 crore
•    IPO Price Band: Rs.100 – Rs.106
•    Employees Discount: Rs.10 per share
•    Size of the Lot: 140 shares

Also Read: How India’s First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh Is Expected To Boost Production By Around 1,000 Kg Per Year

•    Min. Investment for Retail: Rs.14,000 
•    Max. Investment for Retail: Rs.2,00,000
•    Max. Subscription for Employees: Rs.5,00,000
•    Listing At Stock Exchange: NSE and BSE
•    Name of the Registrar: KFin Technologies Limited
•    Book Running Lead Managers: SBI Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, HSBC Securities, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal
•    Name of the Sponsor Banks: ICICI Bank and Axis Bank

As of Day 1, the IPO has been subscribed 0.09 times overall. Segment-wise investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 0.09x
• Retail Individual Investors: 0.14x

Also Read: Lockdown Looming In Japan? Schools Closed, Markets Shut, Borders Tightened, Is This Another National Epidemic?

• Retail Investors (Employees): 0.47x
• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.03x
• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 0.05x

Canara HSBC Life Insurance: Company Overview and IPO Objective

Canara HSBC Life Insurance, founded in 2008, has its headquartered in Bangalore. The company offers an extensive range of life insurance products across India. The IPO is a complete OFS by existing shareholders, with proceeds going to them to provide liquidity. The listing is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and investor base.

Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the information, prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before any decision and/or investment. Most of the details here may or may not be officially confirmed from any of the sources. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.

Also Read: Why Silver ETFs Are Trading Now A Days At A Premium, What Should Investors Do?

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 10:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Canara HSBCCanara HSBC IPOipoIPO newsshare marketShare Market IPOstock marketStock Market IPO

RELATED News

Why Silver ETFs Are Trading Now A Days At A Premium, What Should Investors Do?
Hindustan RMC Powers Historic Vishv Umiya Dham Raft Foundation – A World Record in Engineering Excellence
Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Surges 300 Points, Nifty Nears 25,300 On October 10
How India’s First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh Is Expected To Boost Production By Around 1,000 Kg Per Year
Yes Bank Rally: Strong Q2, Credit Upgrade, And SMBC Support Push Stock To New High

LATEST NEWS

‘Trump Does A Lot For Peace…’Putin Takes A Swipe At Nobel Committee For Overlooking Trump’s Peace Efforts
Canara HSBC IPO Subscription Day 1: What Every Investor Must Check Before Investing
Karwa Chauth Celebrations Add A Traditional Glow To Mumbai’s Modern Spirit
UPDATE 1-US consumer sentiment steady in October, but labor market worries persist
Donald Trump Finally Gets Some Recognition, Maria Corina Machado Dedicates Nobel Peace Prize Win To US President ‘For His Decisive…’
You can use ants to make yoghurt, a study confirms – but should you?
BRIEF-US SEC Files Status Report On Its Efforts To Serve Summons And Complaint On Gautam Adani And Sagar Adani – Court Filing
Top Pilots’ Body Sounds Alarm, Demands Urgent Grounding Of Air India’s Boeing 787 Fleet, Here’s Why
After blockbuster success, Minecraft movie confirmed to get sequel
Three finance questions to ask yourself before you retire
Canara HSBC IPO Subscription Day 1: What Every Investor Must Check Before Investing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Canara HSBC IPO Subscription Day 1: What Every Investor Must Check Before Investing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Canara HSBC IPO Subscription Day 1: What Every Investor Must Check Before Investing
Canara HSBC IPO Subscription Day 1: What Every Investor Must Check Before Investing
Canara HSBC IPO Subscription Day 1: What Every Investor Must Check Before Investing
Canara HSBC IPO Subscription Day 1: What Every Investor Must Check Before Investing

QUICK LINKS