Home > Business > How India's First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh Is Expected To Boost Production By Around 1,000 Kg Per Year

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 10, 2025 15:17:27 IST

India’s economic dependence on gold imports has been an old issue, with the country being the second-largest importer of this valuable metal globally. As the gold prices reach new heights, first large-scale private gold mine in Andhra Pradesh’s Jonnagiri region in India offers a potential game-changer for the economy of the nation. 

The gold mine is set to start its full-scale production in the month of October this year. It is likely to reduce India’s dependability on the import of gold, thus, possibly saving billions of dollars in foreign exchange.

India’s First Private Gold Mine: Economic Impact and Strategic Significance

Presently, India produces only around 1.5 tonnes of gold per year, an unambiguous disparity to its record high demand, specifically during festive seasons like Diwali. The Jonnagiri project, though, is poised to surge domestic production to 500 kg per year primarily, with an expected projection to move up to 1 tonne annually in the coming years. 

This development line up with India’s broader push towards self-reliance under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliance Bharat) vision. And, by reducing the gold imports, it could also offer stability to the country’s economy. Therefore, shielding it from fluctuating gold prices in the international market, impacting inflation along with trade deficits.

Moreover, the project embraces strategic importance for India’s long-term security in precious earth metal like gold. The Jonnagiri gold mine is likely to yield around 42.5 tonnes of gold in total, bolstering India’s domestic reserves of the precious metal. 

In a country that has historically handled challenges in safeguarding its own gold, this increase in production capacity indicates a step toward self-sufficiency and flexibility in the aspect of volatility in the global market.

India’s First Private Gold Mine: Environmental and Operational Approvals Set the Stage

Along with required statutory approvals from different authorities, including Environmental Clearance (EC) and Consent to Operate (CTO) from the state government of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, this Jonnagiri project is on way for smooth operations. 

The processing plant is undertaking trial runs, and once the plant is fully operational, it is anticipated to contribute significantly to India’s gold production for the coming 15-20 years, supporting economic growth and permanency in the years ahead.

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 3:17 PM IST
