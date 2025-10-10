LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump air india’ india news Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado donald trump air india’ india news Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado donald trump air india’ india news Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado donald trump air india’ india news Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump air india’ india news Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado donald trump air india’ india news Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado donald trump air india’ india news Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado donald trump air india’ india news Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why Silver ETFs Are Trading Now A Days At A Premium, What Should Investors Do?

Why Silver ETFs Are Trading Now A Days At A Premium, What Should Investors Do?

Silver prices surged past the $50 mark on October 9, driven by strong demand during this Diwali festive season and domestic prices touching Rs 1.71 lakh per kilogram. This situation shows fear of missing out (FOMO) buying, with investors rushing into silver ETFs…

Why Silver ETFs Are Trading Now A Days At A Premium, What Should Investors Do?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 10, 2025 21:12:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Silver ETFs Are Trading Now A Days At A Premium, What Should Investors Do?

SILVER prices surged $50 mark on October 10, driven by strong demand during this Diwali festive season and domestic prices touching Rs 1.71 lakh per kilogram. This rally has attracted many new investors to silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs), even though these ETFs are trading at significant premiums over their NAVs.

Understanding the Premium in Silver ETFs

Some of the top silver ETFs on NSE, including SBI Silver, HDFC Silver, and Axis Silver moved up from 9–13% as of October 9, trading above their indicative NAVs.

This situation shows fear of missing out (FOMO) buying, with investors rushing into silver ETFs in spite of signs of short-term overheating in the spot market. Once physical silver supply squeezes through sharp price rallies, ETFs frequently trade at premiums due to temporary imbalance between demand and supply, not essentially long-term overvaluation.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli’s 52nd Birthday: Bollywood Unites To Celebrate The Genius Behind Baahubali And RRR

What Investors Should Consider

Replying to the increasing premiums, Kotak Mutual Fund temporarily put off lump-sum investments in its Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund on October 9. The objective of this move is to protect investors from incompetent pricing at existing premium levels. SIPs and redemptions will continue, and the fund will renew for lump-sum investments when premiums stabilize.

Kotak AMC continues a positive long-term outlook on silver, mentioning its importance in the global energy transition and as a hedge for market volatility.

Experts, therefore, advise investors to wait for premiums to ease or NAVs to realign before making an investment entry. Despite the fact that silver’s continuing fundamentals remain strong, timing entry is crucial in order to avoid overpaying.

Also Read: How India’s First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh Is Expected To Boost Production By Around 1,000 Kg Per Year

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 9:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ETFssilversilver pricesilver price today,

RELATED News

Hindustan RMC Powers Historic Vishv Umiya Dham Raft Foundation – A World Record in Engineering Excellence
Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Surges 300 Points, Nifty Nears 25,300 On October 10
How India’s First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh Is Expected To Boost Production By Around 1,000 Kg Per Year
Yes Bank Rally: Strong Q2, Credit Upgrade, And SMBC Support Push Stock To New High
Don’t Miss Out! LG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates: How To Check Your Share Allotment On NSE, BSE, And KFinTech As Investors Brace For Listing Results

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-US consumer sentiment steady in October, but labor market worries persist
Donald Trump Finally Gets Some Recognition, Maria Corina Machado Dedicates Nobel Peace Prize Win To US President ‘For His Decisive…’
Why Silver ETFs Are Trading Now A Days At A Premium, What Should Investors Do?
You can use ants to make yoghurt, a study confirms – but should you?
BRIEF-US SEC Files Status Report On Its Efforts To Serve Summons And Complaint On Gautam Adani And Sagar Adani – Court Filing
Top Pilots’ Body Sounds Alarm, Demands Urgent Grounding Of Air India’s Boeing 787 Fleet, Here’s Why
After blockbuster success, Minecraft movie confirmed to get sequel
Three finance questions to ask yourself before you retire
NHRC Orders Stern Action Against Police For Torturing Tribal Farmer In Nalgonda
Pakistan Exposed, ISPR’s Fake ‘Shivangi Singh Captured’ Claim During Operation Sindoor Falls Flat As Rafale Pilot Earns QFI Badge
Why Silver ETFs Are Trading Now A Days At A Premium, What Should Investors Do?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Silver ETFs Are Trading Now A Days At A Premium, What Should Investors Do?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Silver ETFs Are Trading Now A Days At A Premium, What Should Investors Do?
Why Silver ETFs Are Trading Now A Days At A Premium, What Should Investors Do?
Why Silver ETFs Are Trading Now A Days At A Premium, What Should Investors Do?
Why Silver ETFs Are Trading Now A Days At A Premium, What Should Investors Do?

QUICK LINKS