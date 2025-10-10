SS Rajamouli’s 52nd Birthday: Bollywood Unites To Celebrate The Genius Behind Baahubali And RRR

SS Rajamouli, one of the most influential filmmakers in the global film industry, celebrates his 52nd birthday today, October 10, 2025. Broadly recognized for his extraordinary work on two epic films, Baahubali and RRR, Rajamouli’s influence on Indian cinema has been deep, earning him a dedicated fan base and admiration from people across the world.

Filmmakers and Stars Unite to Celebrate Rajamouli’s Legacy

Several prominent figures from the Bollywood industry together with actors Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan, grabbed to social media to express their birthday wishes to Rajamauli. Mahesh Babu, who is in association with Rajamouli on the highly expected SSMB 29, shared a heartfelt message. He shared a picture with Rajamouli, accompanied by the caption, “Wishing the one and only @ssrajamouli a very Happy Birthday…The best is always yet to come.”

Wishing the one and only @ssrajamouli a very Happy Birthday…The best is always yet to come😍😍😍..Have a great one sir 🤗🤗🤗♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/U3tcyJIbgv — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 10, 2025

Also Read: India’s First Largest Private Gold Mine In Andhra Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025 Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025

Jr NTR, who has worked with Rajamouli on several projects including RRR, shared a behind-the-scenes image with the director, writing, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli!! Loads of love.” The actor’s warm message followed reports of his potential withdrawal from Rajamouli’s next project, based on the life of Dadasaheb Phalke, a legendary figure in Indian cinema.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli!! Loads of love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xeXlU7DnmD — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 10, 2025

Ram Charan, known for his role in RRR, also joined the celebrations with a tribute on social media. “Happy Birthday to one of the greatest filmmakers of our time, my dearest @ssrajamouli garu,” he wrote.

Happy Birthday to one of the greatest filmmakers of our time, my dearest @ssrajamouli garu ❤️ — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 10, 2025

Rajamouli’s Current and Future Projects: Excitement Builds for SSMB 29

As Rajamouli continues to work on SSMB 29, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, fans are keenly awaiting updates. Recent speculation recommends that titles like Globe Trotter and Varanasi are being considered for the film, still an official announcement is yet to be made. This film marks additional significant collaboration for Rajamouli, subsequent to his massive success with RRR.

Rajamouli’s impact transcends borders, with various industry leaders and evolving talents alike identifying his contributions to elevating Indian cinema on the global stage. As he turns 52, the world eagerly anticipates the next chapter in his remarkable career.

Also Read: What’s Deepika Padukone Role In This New Mental Health Initiative Launched By J P Nadda? The Answer Will Surprise You