LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > SS Rajamouli’s 52nd Birthday: Bollywood Unites To Celebrate The Genius Behind Baahubali And RRR

SS Rajamouli’s 52nd Birthday: Bollywood Unites To Celebrate The Genius Behind Baahubali And RRR

SS Rajamouli, one of the most influential filmmakers in the global film industry, celebrates his 52nd birthday today, October 10, 2025. Broadly recognized for his extraordinary work on two epic films, Baahubali and RRR, Rajamouli's influence on...

SS Rajamouli’s 52nd Birthday: Bollywood Unites To Celebrate The Genius Behind Baahubali And RRR

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: October 10, 2025 19:21:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SS Rajamouli’s 52nd Birthday: Bollywood Unites To Celebrate The Genius Behind Baahubali And RRR

SS Rajamouli, one of the most influential filmmakers in the global film industry, celebrates his 52nd birthday today, October 10, 2025. Broadly recognized for his extraordinary work on two epic films, Baahubali and RRR, Rajamouli’s influence on Indian cinema has been deep, earning him a dedicated fan base and admiration from people across the world.

Filmmakers and Stars Unite to Celebrate Rajamouli’s Legacy

Several prominent figures from the Bollywood industry together with actors Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan, grabbed to social media to express their birthday wishes to Rajamauli. Mahesh Babu, who is in association with Rajamouli on the highly expected SSMB 29, shared a heartfelt message. He shared a picture with Rajamouli, accompanied by the caption, “Wishing the one and only @ssrajamouli a very Happy Birthday…The best is always yet to come.”

Also Read: India’s First Largest Private Gold Mine In Andhra Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025 Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025

Jr NTR, who has worked with Rajamouli on several projects including RRR, shared a behind-the-scenes image with the director, writing, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli!! Loads of love.” The actor’s warm message followed reports of his potential withdrawal from Rajamouli’s next project, based on the life of Dadasaheb Phalke, a legendary figure in Indian cinema.

Ram Charan, known for his role in RRR, also joined the celebrations with a tribute on social media. “Happy Birthday to one of the greatest filmmakers of our time, my dearest @ssrajamouli garu,” he wrote.

Rajamouli’s Current and Future Projects: Excitement Builds for SSMB 29

As Rajamouli continues to work on SSMB 29, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, fans are keenly awaiting updates. Recent speculation recommends that titles like Globe Trotter and Varanasi are being considered for the film, still an official announcement is yet to be made. This film marks additional significant collaboration for Rajamouli, subsequent to his massive success with RRR.

Rajamouli’s impact transcends borders, with various industry leaders and evolving talents alike identifying his contributions to elevating Indian cinema on the global stage. As he turns 52, the world eagerly anticipates the next chapter in his remarkable career.

Also Read: What’s Deepika Padukone Role In This New Mental Health Initiative Launched By J P Nadda? The Answer Will Surprise You

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 7:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BaahubaliJr NTRmahesh babuNTR RRRRam CharanRRRSS RajamouliSS Rajamouli 52nd BirthdaySS Rajamouli Birthday

RELATED News

Pakistan Exposed, ISPR’s Fake ‘Shivangi Singh Captured’ Claim During Operation Sindoor Falls Flat As Rafale Pilot Earns QFI Badge
K’taka Home Min Parameshwara Downplays CM’s Dinner Meet, Says Only Agenda Is To Have Food
What’s Deepika Padukone Role In This New Mental Health Initiative Launched By J P Nadda? The Answer Will Surprise You
Green Crackers Ban In Delhi-NCR Matter: SC Reserves Order, Hints At Allowing Use With Time Restrictions
BJP Holds Revanth Reddy Government Responsible For Party Leader’s Death

LATEST NEWS

ARGENTINA'S YPF, ENI SIGN FINAL ENGINEERING AGREEMENT FOR LNG PROJECT IN VACA MUERTA MINE
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in UP: When Will Moon Rise Today in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Ayodhya?
SS Rajamouli’s 52nd Birthday: Bollywood Unites To Celebrate The Genius Behind Baahubali And RRR
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Rajasthan: When Will Moon Rise Today in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Pushkar, Ajmer? Shubh Mahurat and More
Congress’s Pawan Khera Slams Bihar Election Commission Over ‘No Appeals Filed’ Claim, Flags Duplicate Voters And Fake Addresses
European Commission says existing rules address stablecoin risks
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timing: When Will Moon Rise Today in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP? Shubh Mahurat and More
India’s World Test Championship Run Scorers: Names You Need to Know
Ricky Hatton's funeral draws thousands in Manchester tribute
WATCH: Taliban Delivers Stern Warning To Pakistan, Afghan FM In India Dares Islamabad, ‘Our Patience And Courage…’
SS Rajamouli’s 52nd Birthday: Bollywood Unites To Celebrate The Genius Behind Baahubali And RRR

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SS Rajamouli’s 52nd Birthday: Bollywood Unites To Celebrate The Genius Behind Baahubali And RRR

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SS Rajamouli’s 52nd Birthday: Bollywood Unites To Celebrate The Genius Behind Baahubali And RRR
SS Rajamouli’s 52nd Birthday: Bollywood Unites To Celebrate The Genius Behind Baahubali And RRR
SS Rajamouli’s 52nd Birthday: Bollywood Unites To Celebrate The Genius Behind Baahubali And RRR
SS Rajamouli’s 52nd Birthday: Bollywood Unites To Celebrate The Genius Behind Baahubali And RRR

QUICK LINKS