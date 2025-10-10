What’s Deepika Padukone Role In This New Mental Health Initiative Launched By J P Nadda? The Answer Will Surprise You

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2025, Union Health Minister J P Nadda Launches New Initiatives for the Tele MANAS App which will help to guide & support in emergency condition.

On this day, Actress Deepika Padukone also designated as the Mental Health Ambassador for raising awareness about access to mental health services.

These new initiatives enhanced Tele MANAS App featuring Multi-lingual UI for enhanced accessibility, Chatbot feature for users to engage with the app and an Emergency Module for guidance and support during emergencies.

“A sound mind leads to a sound body and a healthy mind and a healthy body lead to a healthy nation” Nadda Said.

He also stated, “With the launch of new features in the Tele-MANAS app, we are strengthening our preparedness to respond effectively to emergencies and expanding the reach of digital innovations to every corner of the country ”

On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on his X post,” World Mental Health Day serves as a powerful reminder that mental health is a fundamental part of our overall well-being. In a fast-paced world, this day underscores the importance of reflecting and extending compassion to others. Let us also work collectively to create environments where conversations around mental health become more mainstream. My compliments to all those working in this field and helping others heal and find happiness.”

World Mental Health Day serves as a powerful reminder that mental health is a fundamental part of our overall well-being. In a fast-paced world, this day underscores the importance of reflecting and extending compassion to others. Let us also work collectively to create… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2025







According to WHO recent report,

More than one billion people globally, or 13-14% of the world’s population, live with a mental disorder, with anxiety and depression being the most common. India contributes significantly to this, around 15% of adults experiencing mental health issues and a high burden of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs).

A major challenge in India is the “treatment gap,” where, 70% to 92% of people with mental health conditions don’t receive proper treatment, a situation exacerbated by stigma and a shortage of mental health.

Also Read: How India’s First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh Is Expected To Boost Production By Around 1,000 Kg Per Year