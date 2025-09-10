LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
Home > Business > ‘Can’t Believe This Is Yet Relevant’: Samsung Takes A Dig At Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Launch

‘Can’t Believe This Is Yet Relevant’: Samsung Takes A Dig At Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Launch

Samsung Mobile US on Tuesday has taken a dig at Apple’s iPhone 17 series, stating, “I cannot believe this is still relevant.” Taking to X, the Samsung took a dig, reposting a 2022 post – “Let us know it when it folds.” All details here.

‘Can’t Believe This Is Yet Relevant’: Samsung Takes A Dig At Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Launch
‘Can’t Believe This Is Yet Relevant’: Samsung Takes A Dig At Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Launch

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 10, 2025 01:28:20 IST

Samsung Mobile US on Tuesday has taken a dig at Apple’s iPhone 17 series, stating, “I cannot believe this is still relevant.”

Taking to X, the Samsung took a dig, reposting a 2022 post – “Let us know it when it folds.”

Samsung Mobile US made several posts under ‘iCant’ hashtag. In a post, it wrote, “Apple just announced live translation at Zzz-note. All we can say is, welcome to the party.”

In another post, it stated that 48MP x 3 still doesn’t equal 200MP. Making fun of Apple’s launch, it wrote, “Actual innovation > hype iCant”



Apple today launched the iPhone 17 series, with design upgrades, durability and a tougher Ceramic Shield 2. It has three times better scratch resistance. 

As per the updates by Apple, the iPhones will be available in five colours – lavender, sage, mist, blue, and black. It sports a slightly larger 6.3-inch ProMotion display.

The iPhone 17 features Apple’s new A19 chip, which includes a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU, and an improved neural engine for on-device AI tasks. It features a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP 2x telephoto lens for sharper detail and flexibility in the camera.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Unveiled, All You Need To Know

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air features a 6.5-inch 120Hz ProMotion display and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It consists of Ceramic Shield 2. It is powered by a 19-core processor and a neural engine that will help run on-device AI faster.

Apple is officially calling it the thinnest iPhone ever made. It claimed that the A19 processor is faster and more efficient.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro features the largest battery ever. The large 5,000mAh batteries are usually used in Android devices. It’s a new development, Apple has moved from software optimisations to extend battery life, with a significant hardware upgrade.

Prices of iPhone Models

– iPhone 17: $799
– iPhone 17 Pro: $1099
– iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1199
– iPhone 17 Air: $999

All new iPhone models are set to go on sale from September 19 onwards, with pre-orders starting from today. 

ALSO READ: Apple Launches iPhone 17 Series: Full Specs, AI Features, Design, A19 Chip, 48MP Camera, Price in India, All You Need To Know

Tags: appleIphone 17samsung

RELATED News

Apple Launches iPhone 17 Series: Full Specs, AI Features, Design, A19 Chip, 48MP Camera, Price in India, All You Need To Know
Apple Event September 2025: Apple’s iPhone 17 Air Unveiled, If You Are Going To Buy? Here’s All You Need To Know
Apple iPhone 17 eSIM Technology: Say Goodbye To SIM Cards, Here’s How It Works?
Taurian MPS IPO Subscription Day 1: Retail Investors Are In, But Where Are The Big Fish?
Amanta Healthcare Share Price Surges To Rs.141.75 On Listing Day: Is This Just The Beginning?

LATEST NEWS

France Faces Political Crossroads: Macron Selects Defence Chief Sebastien Lecornu As Prime Minister
Nepal Protests: Army Steps In to Protect Citizens as Nationwide Violence Escalates
Butterfly vs Moth: How To Identify Them Easily With Their Unique Traits
Nepal In Crisis: Who Rules When Both PM And President Step Down?
Doda MLA Mehraj Malik Detention Case: J&K Assembly Secretariat Denies Endorsing PSA Against Doda MLA
‘Jwal In Nepal’ Massive Violence Today: From PM Oli, President Resignation To Burning Alive Of Ex PM’s Wife, A Recap Of The Day
Amanta Healthcare Share Price Surges To Rs.141.75 On Listing Day: Is This Just The Beginning?
CP Radhakrishnan Education: What Are The Educational Qualifications Of India’s Vice President?
How Much Will Karisma Kapoor’s Children Inherit From Sunjay Kapur’s Massive Rs.30,000 Crore Fortune? Actress’ Kids Knock On Court’s Door
Daily Horoscope For September 10, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Be Cautious Of Quick Profit Scams
‘Can’t Believe This Is Yet Relevant’: Samsung Takes A Dig At Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Launch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Can’t Believe This Is Yet Relevant’: Samsung Takes A Dig At Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Launch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Can’t Believe This Is Yet Relevant’: Samsung Takes A Dig At Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Launch
‘Can’t Believe This Is Yet Relevant’: Samsung Takes A Dig At Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Launch
‘Can’t Believe This Is Yet Relevant’: Samsung Takes A Dig At Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Launch
‘Can’t Believe This Is Yet Relevant’: Samsung Takes A Dig At Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Launch

QUICK LINKS