‘Can’t Believe This Is Yet Relevant’: Samsung Takes A Dig At Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Launch

Samsung Mobile US on Tuesday has taken a dig at Apple’s iPhone 17 series, stating, “I cannot believe this is still relevant.”

Taking to X, the Samsung took a dig, reposting a 2022 post – “Let us know it when it folds.”

Samsung Mobile US made several posts under ‘iCant’ hashtag. In a post, it wrote, “Apple just announced live translation at Zzz-note. All we can say is, welcome to the party.”

In another post, it stated that 48MP x 3 still doesn’t equal 200MP. Making fun of Apple’s launch, it wrote, “Actual innovation > hype iCant”







Apple today launched the iPhone 17 series, with design upgrades, durability and a tougher Ceramic Shield 2. It has three times better scratch resistance.

As per the updates by Apple, the iPhones will be available in five colours – lavender, sage, mist, blue, and black. It sports a slightly larger 6.3-inch ProMotion display.

The iPhone 17 features Apple’s new A19 chip, which includes a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU, and an improved neural engine for on-device AI tasks. It features a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP 2x telephoto lens for sharper detail and flexibility in the camera.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Unveiled, All You Need To Know

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air features a 6.5-inch 120Hz ProMotion display and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It consists of Ceramic Shield 2. It is powered by a 19-core processor and a neural engine that will help run on-device AI faster.

Apple is officially calling it the thinnest iPhone ever made. It claimed that the A19 processor is faster and more efficient.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro features the largest battery ever. The large 5,000mAh batteries are usually used in Android devices. It’s a new development, Apple has moved from software optimisations to extend battery life, with a significant hardware upgrade.

Prices of iPhone Models

– iPhone 17: $799

– iPhone 17 Pro: $1099

– iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1199

– iPhone 17 Air: $999

All new iPhone models are set to go on sale from September 19 onwards, with pre-orders starting from today.

