Apple Launches iPhone 17 Series: Full Specs, AI Features, Design, A19 Chip, 48MP Camera, Price in India, All You Need To Know

With the launch of the iPhone 17 series, Apple introduces design upgrades and enhanced durability, featuring a tougher Ceramic Shield 2. It has three times better scratch resistance.

The iPhones will be available in five colours – lavender, sage, mist, blue, and black. It sports a slightly larger 6.3-inch ProMotion display.

The iPhone 17 features Apple’s new A19 chip, which includes a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU, and an improved neural engine for on-device AI tasks.

It features a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP 2x telephoto lens for sharper detail and flexibility in the camera.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Unveiled, All You Need To Know

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air features a 6.5-inch 120Hz ProMotion display and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It consists of Ceramic Shield 2. It is powered by a 19-core processor and a neural engine that will help run on-device AI faster.

Apple is officially calling it the thinnest iPhone ever made. It claimed that the A19 processor is faster and more efficient.

The display quality of this phone gets better with a seven-layer anti-reflective coating. It gets Apple’s own C1x modem, which is an upgrade over the C1 modem seen on the iPhone 16e.

iPhone Air comes with a 48MP primary sensor with OIS and a 12MP 2x telephoto lens. It is unveiled with 12MP 2x Telephoto, 52mm, 1.6 Aperture and 18MP Front Facing Camera.

The series consists of a +8 Hours Battery Compared to the iPhone 16, with 50% Charge in 20 Minutes.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro: Two Models

The iPhone 17 Pro features the largest battery ever. The large 5,000mAh batteries are usually used in Android devices. It’s a new development, Apple has moved from software optimisations to extend battery life, with a significant hardware upgrade.

The Pro and Pro Max models feature a new approach to thermal management, with an Apple-designed vapour chamber laser-welded into the aluminium chassis.

For these two models, Apple has improved all three rear cameras with 48 MP for the first time. They come with ProRes RAW capture, with high dynamic range video, and with precise video synchronisation via GenLock.

Prices of iPhone 17 Models

– iPhone 17: $799

– iPhone 17 Pro: $1099

– iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1199

– iPhone 17 Air: $999

‘Can’t Believe This Is Yet Relevant’: Samsung Takes A Dig At Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Launch

All new iPhone models are set to go on sale from September 19 onwards, with pre-orders starting from today.

ALSO READ: Apple Event September 2025: Apple’s iPhone 17 Air Unveiled, If You Are Going To Buy? Here’s All You Need To Know