Capgemini to Acquire WNS for $3.3 Billion, Aiming to Boost AI-Driven Business Process Services

Capgemini, a French multinational global business and technology transformation partner, has announced its strategic intentions. The company is now helping organizations accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society.

The company has recently announced its future plans and is set to acquire Indian business process services (BPS) provider WNS. The company will acquire it for approximately $3.3 billion. This strategic move aims to strengthen Capgemini’s foothold in the growing digital operations and agentic AI-powered BPS market.

WNS and Capgemini expands its service portfolios

WNS provides outsourcing solutions across industries such as travel, insurance, healthcare, and banking It is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The acquisition will expand Capgemini’s service portfolio by integrating WNS’s expertise in intelligent automation and analytics, enabling enhanced AI-driven customer engagement and process efficiencies.

Agentic AI will transform the automated solution businesses

Agentic AI refers to artificial intelligence systems capable of autonomous decision-making and actions. It is a key focus area as enterprises increasingly seek automated solutions that combine human judgment with machine intelligence.

Capgemini is preparing to leverage WNS’s capabilities to offer next-generation AI-enhanced business processes. It will help its clients optimize their workflows, improve customer experiences, and reduce operational costs.

The deal aligns with Capgemini’s broader strategy to accelerate growth in digital transformation services. It also marks one of the largest acquisitions in the global BPS sector, highlighting the rising importance of AI-powered outsourcing solutions.

The deal is expected to close in the middle of this year. However, a lot depends on regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Capgemini and WNS assure that the merger will create value for their shareholders, employees, and clients.

As competition in the outsourcing industry increases, this acquisition emphasizes the growing demand for pioneering, AI-driven business process services worldwide.

