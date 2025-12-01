CAPITAIRE launches succession planning arm, True Legacy

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 1, 2025 14:50:09 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 1: Leading business consultancy firm CAPITAIRE has launched True Legacy, a pioneering brand in India dedicated exclusively to succession planning for individuals, families and business owners.CAPITAIRE founder Sreejith Kuniyil said succession planning is an important aspect of wealth protection that has been widely neglected and that it should be approached with the same seriousness as regulatory compliance and tax obligations.

“Not making a succession plan is in reality a financial crime against the family and dependents. When there is no succession plan, the consequence is that the government then decides one’s legacy based on inheritance laws”, Sreejith said.

He said True Legacy is focused exclusively on providing structured and transparent succession planning solutions. Sreejith pointed out that more than Rs 2 lakh crore worth of bank deposits, insurance proceeds and investments were unclaimed or inaccessible owing to missing documentation and the absence of proper succession planning.

Group Meeran Chairman Navas Meeran said early succession planning is a necessary aspect for wealth protection of promoter families. He said promoters would be well advised to make such plans and get the next generation to handle business decisions early, so that the promoters would be able to handhold and guide them.

Prominent business leaders and industry experts, including Muhammed Madani K of ABC Group, Nikhil Gopalakrishnan, Vinodini Sukumar and Hamdan Al Hassani, addressed the gathering. They shared perspectives on continuity, resilience and the importance of protecting wealth for future generations. The conclave also featured the release of the book A Journey of an Entrepreneur by Sreejith Kuniyil.

The Succession Planning Conclave was attended by more than 450 business owners from India and the Middle East.

