Centre Orders Pre-Installation Of Cyber Security App On All Mobile Phones

Sanchaar saathi: India’s telecom ministry has privately directed all major smartphone manufacturers to pre-install a state-owned cyber-security app on every new device sold in the country. The internal order, accessed by Reuters, is expected to trigger friction with Apple, which traditionally resists mandatory preloaded apps on its devices. India, one of the world’s largest mobile markets with 1.2 billion subscribers, launched the app earlier this year.

Government data claims it has already helped recover over 700,000 lost or stolen phones, including 50,000 in October alone.

Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi Among Companies Bound By New Rule

Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi are among the manufacturers required to comply with the November 28 directive, which gives companies 90 days to ensure that the Sanchar Saathi app is pre-installed on all newly manufactured smartphones. Notably, the order also mandates that users cannot disable the app, a clause expected to be particularly contentious.

For smartphones already in transit or stored across the supply chain, companies must deliver the app through software updates, extending the mandate far beyond just new production lines.

Industry sources say the move came without prior consultation, raising concerns among manufacturers over compliance requirements and user experience.

Apple’s Policies Clash With Government Mandate

Apple’s internal operating guidelines prohibit the installation of third-party or government apps on devices before they are sold. The company has previously clashed with Indian regulators over the development of the Do Not Disturb anti-spam app, and this new mandate could reopen old tensions.

Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi have not issued official responses. The telecom ministry has also remained silent.

Govt Cites Rising Cyber Threats And IMEI Fraud

The government has justified the mandatory installation by pointing to “serious endangerment” of telecom cyber security due to spoofed or duplicate IMEI numbers, which enable scams, fraud, and black-market device misuse.

The IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity)- a 14- to 17-digit code unique to each handset is central to blocking stolen phones from networks. Sanchar Saathi enables users to verify IMEI numbers, report suspicious activity, and block stolen devices via a centralized database.

Millions Of Phones Blocked; Fraudulent Connections Cut

With over 5 million downloads since launch, the app has facilitated blocking of more than 3.7 million lost or stolen devices. Authorities also say it has helped terminate over 30 million fraudulent mobile connections, significantly boosting nationwide telecom security. The government argues that the tool strengthens cyber protection, supports police investigations, and prevents counterfeit devices from reaching the market.

