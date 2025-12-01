LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk CBI INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk CBI INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk CBI INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk CBI INDIA bloc Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk CBI INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk CBI INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk CBI INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Imran Khan Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir gold price elon musk CBI INDIA bloc Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Centre Orders Pre-Installation Of Cyber Security App On All Mobile Phones

Centre Orders Pre-Installation Of Cyber Security App On All Mobile Phones

Sanchaar saathi: India’s telecom ministry has privately directed all major smartphone manufacturers to pre-install a state-owned cyber-security app on every new device sold in the country. The internal order, accessed by Reuters, is expected to trigger friction with Apple, which traditionally resists mandatory preloaded apps on its devices. India, one of the world’s largest mobile markets with 1.2 billion subscribers, launched the app earlier this year.

Centre Orders Pre-Installation Of Cyber Security App On All Mobile Phones (Picture Credit: AI)
Centre Orders Pre-Installation Of Cyber Security App On All Mobile Phones (Picture Credit: AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 1, 2025 18:11:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Centre Orders Pre-Installation Of Cyber Security App On All Mobile Phones

Sanchaar saathi: India’s telecom ministry has privately directed all major smartphone manufacturers to pre-install a state-owned cyber-security app on every new device sold in the country. The internal order, accessed by Reuters, is expected to trigger friction with Apple, which traditionally resists mandatory preloaded apps on its devices. India, one of the world’s largest mobile markets with 1.2 billion subscribers, launched the app earlier this year.

Government data claims it has already helped recover over 700,000 lost or stolen phones, including 50,000 in October alone.

Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi Among Companies Bound By New Rule

Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi are among the manufacturers required to comply with the November 28 directive, which gives companies 90 days to ensure that the Sanchar Saathi app is pre-installed on all newly manufactured smartphones. Notably, the order also mandates that users cannot disable the app, a clause expected to be particularly contentious.

For smartphones already in transit or stored across the supply chain, companies must deliver the app through software updates, extending the mandate far beyond just new production lines.

Industry sources say the move came without prior consultation, raising concerns among manufacturers over compliance requirements and user experience.

Apple’s Policies Clash With Government Mandate

Apple’s internal operating guidelines prohibit the installation of third-party or government apps on devices before they are sold. The company has previously clashed with Indian regulators over the development of the Do Not Disturb anti-spam app, and this new mandate could reopen old tensions.

Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi have not issued official responses. The telecom ministry has also remained silent.

Govt Cites Rising Cyber Threats And IMEI Fraud

The government has justified the mandatory installation by pointing to “serious endangerment” of telecom cyber security due to spoofed or duplicate IMEI numbers, which enable scams, fraud, and black-market device misuse.

The IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity)- a 14- to 17-digit code unique to each handset is central to blocking stolen phones from networks. Sanchar Saathi enables users to verify IMEI numbers, report suspicious activity, and block stolen devices via a centralized database.

Millions Of Phones Blocked; Fraudulent Connections Cut

With over 5 million downloads since launch, the app has facilitated blocking of more than 3.7 million lost or stolen devices. Authorities also say it has helped terminate over 30 million fraudulent mobile connections, significantly boosting nationwide telecom security. The government argues that the tool strengthens cyber protection, supports police investigations, and prevents counterfeit devices from reaching the market.

(Agency Inputs- Reuters)

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission Update: Will DA Merge With Basic Pay? Finance Ministry Responds

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 6:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cyber-security appindiaSanchaar saathi

RELATED News

8th Pay Commission Update: Will DA Merge With Basic Pay? Finance Ministry Responds

Gold, Silver Prices Will Rise Or Fall In 2026? Check Experts’ Predictions Here

CAPITAIRE launches succession planning arm, True Legacy

At 31, He Is India’s Youngest Billionaire From Chennai: Meet Aravind Srinivas, With A Net Worth Of Rs 21,190 Crore

Vidya Wires IPO Listing On December 10: GMP Indicates 19% Premium- Key Details Investors Must Know

LATEST NEWS

‘Our Greatest Fear Is…’: Imran Khan’s Sons Claim Authorities Hiding Something Irreversible About Ex-Pakistan PM

Centre Orders Pre-Installation Of Cyber Security App On All Mobile Phones

Centre Confirms GPS Spoofing At Major Indian Airports, Including Delhi IGI: What Is It And How Are Fake Signals Sent In The Skies? Explained

Five Yoga Asanas That Secretly Supercharge Lung Capacity, Boost Breath Control And Unlock A Powerful, Healthier You Instantly

IPL 2026 Auction: Why Franchise Owners Keep Investing Despite Massive Team Costs?

Abhishek Sharma Net Worth: How Much Does Young Indian Cricketer Earn? Know All About His Salary, BCCI Contract, Endorsements, And Luxurious Lifestyle

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Mumbai Indians’ Costliest Players 2008–2025

5 Players RCB Should Target in the IPL 2026 Auction

Viral Video Leaked: Sofik SK, Kajal Kumari, Dhunu Juni And Sweet Zannat Private Clips Shake MMS World In 2025

Why Has New Zealand Cancelled Almost 500 Licenses Of Indian-Origin Truck Drivers? Here’s The Truth Behind The Sudden Crackdown

Centre Orders Pre-Installation Of Cyber Security App On All Mobile Phones

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Centre Orders Pre-Installation Of Cyber Security App On All Mobile Phones

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Centre Orders Pre-Installation Of Cyber Security App On All Mobile Phones
Centre Orders Pre-Installation Of Cyber Security App On All Mobile Phones
Centre Orders Pre-Installation Of Cyber Security App On All Mobile Phones
Centre Orders Pre-Installation Of Cyber Security App On All Mobile Phones

QUICK LINKS