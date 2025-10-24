Coca-Cola to incur $1 billion charge for African bottling stake sale

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 03:53:22 IST

(Reuters) -Coca-Cola expects to take an impairment charge of about $1 billion during the fourth quarter of 2025 related to the sale of a part of its interest in bottling operations in Africa, the beverage maker said in regulatory filing on Thursday. Shares of Coca-Cola dipped about 1% in late-afternoon session. On Tuesday, Swiss-based bottler Coca-Cola HBC said it had agreed to buy a 75% stake in its African counterpart for $2.6 billion. Coca-Cola HBC would be acquiring U.S.-based Coca-Cola's nearly 42% stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) and the Gutsche Family Investments' entire stake, valuing the African bottler at $3.4 billion, according to company statements. The deal is expected to close by late 2026, positioning Coca-Cola HBC as the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler globally by volume after Coca-Cola FEMSA, while significantly expanding its presence in Africa. The deal helps Coca-Cola HBC in tapping into growing demand in 14 African markets, driven by younger consumers, while also helping offset rising cost pressures, including concerns over U.S. tariffs. Coca-Cola HBC plans to pursue a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and holds an option to acquire Coca-Cola's remaining 25% stake in CCBA within six years of closing. Georgia-based Coca-Cola reported upbeat third-quarter results on Tuesday on the back of robust demand for its zero-sugar drinks and Fairlife in the U.S. and sodas in some international markets. (Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 3:53 AM IST
QUICK LINKS