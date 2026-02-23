Corporate Salary Outlook 2026: India Sees 9.1% Growth, GCCs Lead With 10.4% Boost, EY Report Highlights Rising Opportunities

Salary Growth Moderates in India, GCCs Lead the Pack in 2026

India’s corporate salary landscape is set to moderate in 2026, with overall increments projected at 9.1%, slightly down from 9.3% in 2025, according to the EY Future of Pay report. Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are expected to lead growth with projected increments of 10.4%, driven by sustained global demand and investment in specialised digital skills. Financial services, e-commerce, and life sciences & pharmaceuticals follow closely with 10%, 9.9%, and 9.7% projected increases, highlighting sectors where talent remains in high demand.

Moderation In Traditional Industries, Targeted Pay Strategies On The Rise

Engineering, manufacturing, automotive, and infrastructure sectors continue to moderate, reflecting cautious capex cycles, utilisation pressures, and tighter margin discipline. Organisations are moving away from “one-rate” salary adjustments, instead deploying targeted pay corrections, skill premiums, and performance-led rewards. AI and digital roles are driving differentiation, with outstanding performers receiving 1.5 to 1.6 times the increment of average performers. Variable pay is also rising as a proportion of total compensation, reaching 16.1% in 2025 from 14.8% in 2024. CXOs saw an average 27.5% variable pay, while individual contributors averaged 11%.

Performance, ESG, And Analytics Shape Rewards Management

The report notes that payout dispersion widened in 2025, with top performers earning 120%–150% of their target, compared to 60%–80% for average performers, sharpening pay-for-performance outcomes. Additionally, 35% of large organisations are incorporating ESG-linked KPIs in leadership variable pay. Companies face challenges in attracting and retaining talent amid AI-driven workforce redesigns. To address this, firms are leveraging pulse surveys and analytics to guide targeted reward investments, ensuring a strong link between performance, impact, and pay outcomes.

The EY report signals that 2026 will continue to reward high performers and digital skillsets, with a deliberate shift toward differentiated, at-risk pay driving competitive advantage in India’s evolving salary landscape.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)