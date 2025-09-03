LIVE TV
Home > Business > Current Infraprojects Share: Day 1 Price Surge Sparks, Is Now The Right Time To Invest?

Current Infraprojects Share: Day 1 Price Surge Sparks, Is Now The Right Time To Invest?

Current Infraprojects shares made a strong start on its date of listing today. The share was listed at Rs.152, over their IPO issue price of Rs.76 – Rs.80 per share. Current Infraprojects Limited, founded in 2017, is a Maharashtra-based infrastructure company.

Current Infraprojects Share: Day 1 Price Surge Sparks, Is Now The Right Time To Invest?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 3, 2025 15:53:38 IST

Current Infraprojects Ltd. shares made a strong start on its date of listing today. The share was listed at Rs.152, over their IPO issue price of Rs.76 – Rs.80 per share.

The initial public offer (IPO) was opened on Aug 26, 2025 and closed on Aug 29, 2025. The objective of the company was to raise around Rs.42 crore. The price band of the IPO was from Rs.76 – Rs.80 per share with 1,600 equity share in one lot. The minimum investment for retail investors was around Rs. 2,56,000. Bigshare Services Private Limited was the registrar of this public issue.

Current Infraprojects Ltd. IPO has been 352.48 times subscribed. The segment-wise consolidated investors participation are as follows:

  • Total Subscription: 352.48x
  • Retail Investors: 396.50x
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 191.77x
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 640.84x

(Data: August 29, 2025)

Current Infraprojects Ltd.: Day 1 Share Price

  • Share Opening Price: Rs.152
  • Share Price (Maximum): Rs.159.60
  • Share Price (Minimum): Rs.144.40

(Data: Sep 03, 2025 | 15:30 PM)

Current Infraprojects: Company Overview

Current Infraprojects Limited, founded in 2017, is a Maharashtra-based infrastructure company. The company functions largely in the construction and infrastructure development sector with proficiency in implementing industrial and civil construction projects, together with roads, bridges, and urban infrastructure.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Tata Capital Plans Massive IPO: Why Is It Bigger Than Zomato, Paytm, And Nykaa Combined Launches?

Tags: ipo, Share price

Current Infraprojects Share: Day 1 Price Surge Sparks, Is Now The Right Time To Invest?

