Home > Business > Dholera’s Akhilam Township by GAP Group Secures Key Environmental Approval

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 28, 2025 19:27:08 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 28: The Gujarat government has just given the green light that could redefine Dholera’s skyline. GAP Group’s flagship township, Akhilam, has received environmental clearance—setting the stage for one of India’s most ambitious smart city projects to go full throttle.

The Green Light That Matters

In India’s real estate landscape, “environmental clearance” isn’t just a bureaucratic stamp—it’s the ultimate nod that turns blueprints into buildings. The Akhilam integrated township by GAP Group in the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) has cleared this critical hurdle, earning approval from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), which operates under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

This approval, backed by SEIAA’s appraisal committee, paves the way for a new-age township with a total built-up area of 1.03 lakh sq mt. The project blueprint is bold—three towers, three blocks, 1,000 premium 1BHK studio apartments, and over 250 commercial units designed for the next-gen workforce that will call Dholera home.

What Akhilam Is Really Building

Let’s be clear—this isn’t another “luxury housing project.” Akhilam is GAP Group’s statement of intent. Spread across 42,000 sq mt, the project integrates residential and business ecosystems: a business park, financial service hub, corporate spaces, and lifestyle zones, complete with curated hospitality and retail experiences.

If it sounds like the city of the future, that’s because it is.

Ambrish Parajiya, Managing Director of GAP Group, summed it up well:

“Receiving the environmental clearance is a key step forward in bringing our vision for Akhilam to life. Dholera is on the verge of becoming one of India’s most dynamic urban and industrial hubs, and with Akhilam, we are building a township that will complement this growth by offering a complete, future-ready urban ecosystem.”

Why Dholera Is the Place to Watch

Dholera’s story is the kind of underdog-to-visionary arc India loves. Once dismissed as “too ambitious,” it’s now on track to become India’s first fully integrated greenfield smart city, strategically located about 100 km from Ahmedabad.

Fueling this surge are mega infrastructure projects like:

  • Ahmedabad–Dholera Expressway – set to cut commute times drastically.

  • Greenfield International Airport – pegged as Gujarat’s next aviation hub.

  • Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) – the logistical backbone linking industries and ports.

Together, they’re transforming the Dholera SIR from a PowerPoint dream into a steel-and-concrete reality.

And here’s the real kicker: Dholera’s activation zone is projected to generate 1.5 lakh jobs by 2030. That’s not just growth—it’s a talent magnet. The demand for quality housing, commercial workspaces, and lifestyle infrastructure is expected to explode, and Akhilam is setting itself up as the early player ready to catch that wave.

India’s New Silicon Catalyst

The timing couldn’t be more electric. Dholera is already buzzing with high-stakes developments that read like a who’s who of industry disruptors:

  • Tata Group and PSMC’s semiconductor fabrication plant – India’s largest, a ₹91,000-crore bet on chip sovereignty.

  • Renew Energy’s green power projects – clean energy that will power the ecosystem.

  • INOX Air and Polycab – both investing heavily in industrial infrastructure within the activation zone.

In short, this isn’t a gamble. It’s a calculated move.

When semiconductor fabs and renewable giants start rolling out foundations, you know the game has changed. Dholera isn’t chasing the future—it’s building it.

GAP Group: The OG of Dholera’s Urban Playbook

Founded in 2014, GAP Group isn’t just another developer chasing the smart city buzzword. They’ve been part of Dholera’s DNA since its inception.

Their track record speaks for itself:

  • First RERA-approved villa project in Dholera SIR

  • First industrial park in the activation zone

  • First mixed-use plot won through a government auction

And now, with Akhilam, GAP Group doubles down on its first-mover advantage. The environmental clearance cements its reputation as one of the earliest and most credible builders shaping the region’s next-gen urban fabric.

India’s Real Estate Is Evolving—Finally

There’s something poetic about seeing Indian infrastructure move from dusty land disputes to environmental clearances for smart cities. Projects like Akhilam symbolize a shift in mindset—from “just build it” to “build it sustainably, intelligently, and beautifully.”

Dholera represents the inflection point of India’s urban future. The combination of strategic policy support, infrastructural muscle, and private innovation is finally syncing.

For GAP Group, the clearance is more than paperwork—it’s validation. For Dholera, it’s another block in the foundation of India’s next powerhouse city.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 7:27 PM IST
