Home > Business > Digital gap limits reach of affordable healthcare services, says Aarthi Scans & Labs director

Digital gap limits reach of affordable healthcare services, says Aarthi Scans & Labs director

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 17:50:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Dr Aarthi Govindarajan, Director of Aarthi Scans & Labs, says low- and middle-income groups are missing out on affordable healthcare services because they lack sufficient access to digital tools.

Talking about her experience from the operations, Aarthi Scans & Labs Director said, “We kept an affordable price for the low socio-economic group and for the middle group, but those who utilise our services are the higher group because they are aware of it. They search a lot, browse and have access to digital tools. They use a lot. But we want to reach that public, but they are not. We are finding it very difficult to reach them.”

According to a report by Kalaari capital, the preventive healthcare sector in India is rapidly growing, projected to reach USD 532 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22 per cent, surpassing the curative market’s growth rate of 15 per cent.

Companies in this space have secured approximately USD 1.8 billion in funding to date, highlighting the sector’s potential and investor interest in proactive health solutions, the report added.

Post-COVID-19, a significant shift in consumer behaviour is evident. A survey, cited by the report, shows that 70 per cent of Indians prioritize overall health and precautionary measures in their daily routines.

By 2026, a doubling in per capita spending on health foods is anticipated, with consumers showing willingness to pay more for healthier options. Alongside this, the government has increased healthcare budgets, emphasizing initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructure and encourage healthier lifestyles.

The recent World Economic Forum (WEF), in an article, highlighted India’s potential to become a global leader in digital health by building a resilient digital health ecosystem. WEF emphasises the role of public-private partnerships, the importance of interoperability, and the need for robust data governance frameworks.

With a strong presence across multiple states and metro cities, Aarthi Scans and Labs provides high-quality diagnostic care that is affordable and accessible.

As India’s diagnostic industry evolves rapidly with the help of artificial intelligence and shifting customer behavior, Govindarajan said that the next wave of growth will be driven by preventive healthcare and affordable access, especially across tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Speaking about the upcoming business strategy, Dr. Aarthi said, “We plan to launch for the rest of the 90 per cent of the people who are healthy. So, as a preventive care basically. This vital insight is particularly for fitness enthusiasts and those who look for longevity signs.”

With a presence of 75 branches across India, Aarthi Scans & Labs is aggressively expanding into tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Looking ahead, Govindarajan revealed that the company plans to expand to 100 branches by 2027 and will soon launch a new vertical in five cities. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Digital gap limits reach of affordable healthcare services, says Aarthi Scans & Labs director

Digital gap limits reach of affordable healthcare services, says Aarthi Scans & Labs director

QUICK LINKS