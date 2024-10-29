Diwali 2024: Can You Guess What Mukesh Ambani Gave Reliance Employees For Diwali?

Social media has been abuzz with reactions to the gift, as the video has received over 500 comments from viewers sharing their own Diwali gift experiences.

As Diwali approaches, companies across India are celebrating the festival by showering employees with gifts, ranging from cash bonuses to traditional sweets and snacks. Among them, Reliance Industries, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has once again made headlines by presenting its employees with special gift boxes filled with delicious dry fruits.

The gift package features a beautifully designed white box that includes three separate packets containing cashew nuts, almonds, and raisins, all elegantly presented in a cloth bag. A software developer at Reliance Jio Infocomm recently shared a video of the unboxing experience, which has garnered over 1.6 million views on social media.

The box is adorned with the phrases “Deepawali Greetings” and “Shubh Deepawali” in both English and Hindi. Inside, employees find a potli bag containing the thoughtfully selected nuts. Accompanying the gift is a heartfelt note signed by Mukesh Ambani and his family, including his wife Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and their four grandchildren.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sumanasri😍 (@itlu_me_suma)

Social media has been abuzz with reactions to the gift, as the video has received over 500 comments from viewers sharing their own Diwali gift experiences. One user remarked on receiving an air fryer from their employer, while another shared that they received a cash bonus for the festival.

This isn’t the first time Reliance Industries has delighted its employees with similar gifts. Last year and the year before, the company distributed gift boxes in a festive pink color, also filled with an assortment of nuts and dry fruits.

Earlier in July, employees received a special gift box to celebrate the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which further solidified the tradition of the Ambani family acknowledging their workforce during significant events. The luxurious red box included gold lettering that read: “With the divine grace of our devis and devtas, we celebrate the wedding of Anant and Radhika. With best wishes, Nita and Mukesh Ambani.”

This Diwali, Reliance Industries continues to foster a sense of community and appreciation among its employees, reflecting the company’s commitment to celebrating cultural festivities in a meaningful way.

ALSO READ: PM Modi To Launch Major Health Initiatives On Dhanvantari Jayanti And Ayurveda Day