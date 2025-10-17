LIVE TV
Diwali 2025 Market Holiday: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on October 21 and 22

Diwali 2025 Market Holiday: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on October 21 and 22

Stock Market To Remain Closed On 21 and 22 October: Check Out Muhurat Trading Date and Time

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 17, 2025 16:14:42 IST

Diwali 2025 Market Holiday: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on October 21 and 22

Diwali is one of the most celebrated and cherished festivals of India. It not only symbolises the victory of evil but also promotes the power of goodness. People consider Diwali auspicious, and people love to buy new things, invest in gold or stocks during this time of the year.  

 

The Indian Equity market will take off too this Diwali. Both the National Stock Exchange(NSE)and Bombay Stock Exchange(BSE)will remain closed on 21 and 22 October 2025 on account of Diwali and Balipratipada.

Like every year, the Muhurat trading session marks an auspicious start to the Hindu New Year. It is one of the most looked-forward-to days of the year. This year, it’s on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, due to Laxmi Pooja, from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm. It will be open across multiple segments, including equity, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB). The market will pre-open at 1:30 pm for the investors. Market sentiments are often high, like the festive spirit, as it symbolises new beginnings and offers an optimistic start to India’s financial future. 

 

It is often observed that with high spirits during celebrations, the Sensex and Nifty also close higher than usual. For investors, Diwali is not just a festival of lights; it’s a new opportunity to start the new Samvat year on a prosperous note. 

 

Upcoming trading holidays on the Dalal Street

 

Date  Day Event

November 5

Wednesday

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 5

Thursday

Christmas

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 4:14 PM IST
Diwali 2025 Market Holiday: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on October 21 and 22

