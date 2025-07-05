Live Tv
Home > Business > Domestic Supply Chains Face Strain as Trump Prepares 12 New Tariff Order

Domestic Supply Chains Face Strain as Trump Prepares 12 New Tariff Order

President Trump’s plan to impose new tariffs is straining U.S. supply chains, with rates up to 70% starting August 1. The shift from negotiated deals to unilateral actions is creating uncertainty, raising costs, and pressuring industries reliant on imports—forcing companies to rethink sourcing and prepare for economic disruption.

US President Trump issued will send 12 new tariff orders, with formal letters outlining the "take it or leave it" to various countries on Monday.

Last Updated: July 5, 2025 15:53:33 IST

US domestic supply chains is stimulated since US President Donald Trump Started the Trade War.  There has been a severe disruption across the regions. Significantly, it has taken a turnaround soon after President Trump issued a note to send 12 new tariff orders, with formal letters outlining the “take it or leave it” propositions set to be sent to various countries on Monday. 
This move comes as a 90-day suspension on higher tariffs, initially announced in April, expires on July 9th.

Is This a Trade Negotiation or a Policy Shift?
While the specific nations affected remain undisclosed until Monday’s announcement, sources specify that the new tariffs could range from 10% to 70% for certain imports, however, further specifications will be clarified next week. These tariff therefore are expected to take effect from August 1st. This move further brings an alteration from negotiating customized trade deals, with the administration to favoring a more unilateral tactic.

Uncertainty Grows Across Industries
Various industry experts caution about the market uncertainties. The deviations in tariffs may be decoded as increased in costs for US businesses which potentially leads to higher consumer prices, reduced profit margins, and even the jobs cut. 

Companies Dependent on Imports Face Heightened Risk
The companies which are relying on imported goods, such as those in the automotive, electronics, and even fireworks sectors, are particularly more vulnerable. Many have already faced challenges navigating rapidly changing tariff rates and are struggling to secure alternative suppliers.

Tariff Policy Creates Pressure on Domestic Businesses
While the administration maintains that these measures will protect domestic industries, the immediate impact is a scramble for businesses to re-evaluate sourcing strategies, leading to potential delays and further straining already complex supply networks. The lack of clarity and the abrupt nature of these new orders are creating an environment of uncertainty, hindering long-term investment and planning for manufacturers across the nations.

