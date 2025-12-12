LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX IPO: What The $1.5 Trillion Listing Means For His Net Worth, Trillionaire Path And The Company’s Market Valuation

Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX IPO: What The $1.5 Trillion Listing Means For His Net Worth, Trillionaire Path And The Company’s Market Valuation

Elon Musk has confirmed that reports about SpaceX planning a 2026 IPO are “accurate,” responding directly to market speculation. A post by journalist Eric Berger prompted Musk’s rare acknowledgment. If SpaceX debuts at its projected valuation, Musk could move closer to becoming the world’s first trillionaire, analysts suggest.

Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will pursue a 2026 IPO, with projections suggesting the move could push his net worth toward trillionaire status. Photos: X.
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will pursue a 2026 IPO, with projections suggesting the move could push his net worth toward trillionaire status. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 12, 2025 11:40:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX IPO: What The $1.5 Trillion Listing Means For His Net Worth, Trillionaire Path And The Company’s Market Valuation

Elon Musk has finally responded to reports that SpaceX is going for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2026. The  Tesla CEO, while responding to a speculation, confirmed that the reports of the company going public are ‘accurate.’

Musk was replying to an article by Ars Technica, in which journalist Eric Berger analysed the factors that make a SpaceX IPO seem likely at this moment. Sharing the report, Musk wrote, “As usual, Eric is accurate.”

What is The Market Cap of SpaceX?

After OpenAI, SpaceX is currently the world’s second most valuable private startup, according to data from Crunchbase. The company is headquartered in California.

According to reports, if SpaceX debuts at the valuation cited in recent reports, it will be the second-largest public share sale ever completed, trailing only Saudi Aramco’s landmark $1.7 trillion listing in 2019.

Will Elon Musk Become a Tillionaire After SpaceX IPO?

Market watchers say the  SpaceX IPO could bring Musk close to an unprecedented financial milestone.
A post from The Kobeissi Letter on X stated, “Elon Musk is about to make history: If SpaceX IPOs at a $1.5 trillion valuation, his stake in the company ALONE would be worth $625 billion. This would bring his total net worth to a record $952 BILLION… Elon Musk may soon be the first trillionaire in history. It pays to innovate.”
Polymarket Odds and Financial Projections

How Much Wealth Elon Musk Will Gain From SpaceX IPO?

Prediction platform Polymarket indicates strong expectations for a massive offering. The data shows a 67% chance that a SpaceX IPO will close at a valuation above $1 trillion.

Business Times reported that Musk, already the richest person in the world, could more than double his US$460.6 billion fortune if SpaceX goes public at US$1.5 trillion next year.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index calculated that Musk’s SpaceX stake would exceed US$625 billion at such a valuation, a dramatic jump from its present estimated worth of US$136 billion. Bloomberg projects Musk’s total wealth reaching US$952 billion, nearly US$491 billion more than his current net worth.

A New Route to Trillionaire Status After Tesla Paypackage

The reported IPO provides Musk with yet another viable path to achieving trillionaire status. This comes shortly after he secured the first 12-figure compensation package at Tesla.

Musk is estimated to own roughly 42% of SpaceX. Bloomberg derived this figure using FCC filings and dilution data, placing his stake in the Texas-based aerospace company at that level.

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 11:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newselon muskElon Musk Net WorthElon Musk trillionairehome-hero-pos-1spacexSpaceX IPO

RELATED News

Gold and Silver Price Today on 12 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

How Much Gold Can You Legally Buy In Cash In India? Daily And Total Limits Explained

Park Medi World IPO Day 3: Last Chance To Grab Your Share In India’s Healthcare Boom

‘Craziest IPO’ Of 2026? Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Public Listing With Trillion-Dollar Valuation

Nephrocare IPO Closes Today: GMP Signals Likely Premium Listing – Last Day To Apply! Here’s Everything You Should Know Before The Opportunity Slips Away

LATEST NEWS

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rewrites U19 Records For IND With Breaking Century In Just 56 Balls vs UAE

India Emerges as a Global Leader in Machine Learning–Enabled Scientific Research, New Report Finds

Lionel Messi Lands In India, Meanwhile Indian Football Still Waiting For Takeoff

India’s Struggle Continues In WTC As New Zealand Beat West Indies; Check Team India’s Current Rank In the Points Table

Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX IPO: What The $1.5 Trillion Listing Means For His Net Worth, Trillionaire Path And The Company’s Market Valuation

US To Deny Tourist Visas For ‘Birth Tourism’ As Trump Pushes To End Birthright Citizenship- What It Means For Indians| Explained

Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025: Full Schedule And How To Watch Live

Why India-US Relations Strained Under Donald Trump: US Lawmakers Explain How Tariffs, H-1B Visa Changes And Pakistan Outreach Hurt Ties

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Nephrocare IPO Closes Today: GMP Signals Likely Premium Listing – Last Day To Apply! Here’s Everything You Should Know Before The Opportunity Slips Away

Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX IPO: What The $1.5 Trillion Listing Means For His Net Worth, Trillionaire Path And The Company’s Market Valuation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX IPO: What The $1.5 Trillion Listing Means For His Net Worth, Trillionaire Path And The Company’s Market Valuation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX IPO: What The $1.5 Trillion Listing Means For His Net Worth, Trillionaire Path And The Company’s Market Valuation
Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX IPO: What The $1.5 Trillion Listing Means For His Net Worth, Trillionaire Path And The Company’s Market Valuation
Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX IPO: What The $1.5 Trillion Listing Means For His Net Worth, Trillionaire Path And The Company’s Market Valuation
Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX IPO: What The $1.5 Trillion Listing Means For His Net Worth, Trillionaire Path And The Company’s Market Valuation

QUICK LINKS