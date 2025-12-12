Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX IPO: What The $1.5 Trillion Listing Means For His Net Worth, Trillionaire Path And The Company’s Market Valuation

Elon Musk has finally responded to reports that SpaceX is going for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2026. The Tesla CEO, while responding to a speculation, confirmed that the reports of the company going public are ‘accurate.’

Musk was replying to an article by Ars Technica, in which journalist Eric Berger analysed the factors that make a SpaceX IPO seem likely at this moment. Sharing the report, Musk wrote, “As usual, Eric is accurate.”

What is The Market Cap of SpaceX?

After OpenAI, SpaceX is currently the world’s second most valuable private startup, according to data from Crunchbase. The company is headquartered in California.

According to reports, if SpaceX debuts at the valuation cited in recent reports, it will be the second-largest public share sale ever completed, trailing only Saudi Aramco’s landmark $1.7 trillion listing in 2019.

Will Elon Musk Become a Tillionaire After SpaceX IPO?

Market watchers say the SpaceX IPO could bring Musk close to an unprecedented financial milestone.

A post from The Kobeissi Letter on X stated, “Elon Musk is about to make history: If SpaceX IPOs at a $1.5 trillion valuation, his stake in the company ALONE would be worth $625 billion. This would bring his total net worth to a record $952 BILLION… Elon Musk may soon be the first trillionaire in history. It pays to innovate.”

Polymarket Odds and Financial Projections

How Much Wealth Elon Musk Will Gain From SpaceX IPO?

Prediction platform Polymarket indicates strong expectations for a massive offering. The data shows a 67% chance that a SpaceX IPO will close at a valuation above $1 trillion.

Business Times reported that Musk, already the richest person in the world, could more than double his US$460.6 billion fortune if SpaceX goes public at US$1.5 trillion next year.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index calculated that Musk’s SpaceX stake would exceed US$625 billion at such a valuation, a dramatic jump from its present estimated worth of US$136 billion. Bloomberg projects Musk’s total wealth reaching US$952 billion, nearly US$491 billion more than his current net worth.

A New Route to Trillionaire Status After Tesla Paypackage

The reported IPO provides Musk with yet another viable path to achieving trillionaire status. This comes shortly after he secured the first 12-figure compensation package at Tesla.

Musk is estimated to own roughly 42% of SpaceX. Bloomberg derived this figure using FCC filings and dilution data, placing his stake in the Texas-based aerospace company at that level.