LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Elon Musk May Lose His Crown as World’s Richest Man, This Tech Titan Is Closing In On His No. 1 Spot

Elon Musk May Lose His Crown as World’s Richest Man, This Tech Titan Is Closing In On His No. 1 Spot

Elon Musk’s position as the world’s richest man is under pressure as Oracle’s Larry Ellison rapidly narrows the wealth gap. Musk faces setbacks tied to Tesla’s decline and his political controversies, while Ellison’s fortune has soared on AI-driven growth. Amid this, Tesla has proposed an unprecedented $1 trillion pay package to retain Musk’s leadership.

Elon Musk’s wealth faces threat from Oracle’s Larry Ellison as Tesla offers him a record $1 trillion pay package to stay on. Photos: X
Elon Musk’s wealth faces threat from Oracle’s Larry Ellison as Tesla offers him a record $1 trillion pay package to stay on. Photos: X

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 10, 2025 17:58:20 IST

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, but this more than 300-day streak is under threat as Larry Ellison, the 81-year-old chairman and chief technology officer of Oracle, closes in. Ellison’s wealth has risen due to the increasing demand for AI tools and the tech sector’s search for capacity, adding $70 billion to his net worth in the latest quarterly results.  

Oracle has had a remarkable year, with shares going up 45 percent year-to-date, according to Bloomberg. Ellison’s net worth has reached $364 billion, narrowing the gap with Musk’s $384 billion.

Meanwhile, Musk’s net worth, closely linked to Tesla’s performance, has fallen 14 percent this year, due to his controversial political ventures and a high-profile exit from politics.  

Tesla Offers Elon Musk Record $1 Trillion Pay Package  

Tesla has proposed an unprecedented pay package for Musk, potentially worth around $1 trillion, which is the largest corporate payout in history.  

The package would give Musk an additional 423.7 million shares in Tesla stock if the company raises its market valuation from $1 trillion to $8.5 trillion over the next decade, effectively surpassing Nvidia to become the world’s most valuable company.  

A key condition of the plan is that Musk’s involvement in “the political sphere would wind down in a timely manner.”

Also Read: Is Elon Musk On Path of Becoming the World’s First Trillionaire?

Why Is Tesla Offering Elon Musk $1 Trillion Pay Package?

This follows his controversial association with President Donald Trump and far-right politics, which contributed to Tesla’s share price decline, slumping market share in Europe, and Musk being voted the most unpopular man in America.  

Tesla chairwoman Robyn Denholm told CNBC that the package was intended to keep Musk “motivated and focused on delivering for the company.”  

“We believe that Elon’s singular vision is vital to navigating this critical inflection point,” she wrote in a letter to shareholders.

“Simply put, retaining and incentivising Elon is fundamental to Tesla achieving these goals and becoming the most valuable company in history.”

Also Read: What Is Tesla’s Pay Package Controversy That Could Make Elon Musk The World’s First Trillionaire?

Tags: elon muskElon Musk Net WorthLarry EllisonLarry Ellison net worth

RELATED News

UNHRC's Volker Turk raises alarm on global human rights crisis as Tibet faces deepening repression
Russian Drones Hit Poland: Could This Trigger World War III? Everything You Need to Know!
India, EU Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Pledge Stronger Cooperation At 15th Counter-Terrorism Dialogue In Brussels
Israel on way to ink a new trade deal with India: Chief Economist at Israel's Ministry of Finance
Donald Trump Just Approved New Rule for THIS Industry in US – What Should You Know

LATEST NEWS

Ahead of India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match, Meet 6 Indian Origin Players Playing For UAE in Today’s Match
"Even the votes of the Opposition have come to us": Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary on VP elections
Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2025: Direct Link to Apply for 350 Vacancies
Samsung trolls Apple over iPhone 17 launch, netizens in splits
Kajol, Twinkle Khanna join hands as co-hosts for new talk show
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match 2 Prediction: AI Unveils Its Shocking Forecast for Today’s Match
Channing Tatum celebrates girlfriend Inka Williams' birthday with adorable beach day pics, check out
Hong Kong Open: Sindhu bows out in first round, Lakshya Sen advances
Elon Musk May Lose His Crown as World’s Richest Man, This Tech Titan Is Closing In On His No. 1 Spot
Here is how AI can help to understand gut bacteria
Elon Musk May Lose His Crown as World’s Richest Man, This Tech Titan Is Closing In On His No. 1 Spot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elon Musk May Lose His Crown as World’s Richest Man, This Tech Titan Is Closing In On His No. 1 Spot

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elon Musk May Lose His Crown as World’s Richest Man, This Tech Titan Is Closing In On His No. 1 Spot
Elon Musk May Lose His Crown as World’s Richest Man, This Tech Titan Is Closing In On His No. 1 Spot
Elon Musk May Lose His Crown as World’s Richest Man, This Tech Titan Is Closing In On His No. 1 Spot
Elon Musk May Lose His Crown as World’s Richest Man, This Tech Titan Is Closing In On His No. 1 Spot

QUICK LINKS