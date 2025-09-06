What Is Tesla’s Pay Package Controversy That Could Make Elon Musk The World’s First Trillionaire?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be on track to become the world’s first trillionaire after the company’s board announced a new pay package worth $1 trillion. Under the proposal, Musk would receive 12% of Tesla’s shares if the company successfully meets all outlined targets. The compensation plan requires Tesla to achieve a series of ambitious benchmarks, including expanding its market value to at least $8.5 trillion.

What Is Tesla Pay Package That Can Make Elon Musk A Trillionaire?

According to a CNN report, the package would grant Musk 423.7 million additional Tesla shares, currently valued at around $143.5 billion. The payout, however, would only materialize if Tesla reaches the $8.5 trillion market capitalization goal.

The potential value of the entire package is estimated at $1.03 trillion, representing a substantial increase from Tesla’s present market valuation.

Concerns Over Elon Musk’s Stake in Tesla

“This is all about Musk being scared about being kicked out of Tesla because he only owns 13%,” Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki and an early Tesla investor who has since sold most of his holdings, told CNN.

At present, Musk owns 410 million Tesla shares, valued at about $139 billion. His wealth also includes stakes in SpaceX, xAI, and X, bringing his total net worth to approximately $378 billion.

The proposed plan was also made in the 2018 compensation package, which significantly boosted his net worth and was twice approved by shareholders. However, that earlier deal was struck down by a Delaware judge, who ruled that Musk had considerable influence over Tesla’s board.

Concerns Over Musk’s Focus On Tesla

With Musk actively involved in multiple companies, concerns have grown that his attention could shift away from Tesla’s core business.

Earlier this year, the board also approved a $29 billion interim package aimed at retaining Musk through 2030. Despite recent volatility in Tesla’s stock, Musk and his supporters remain confident in the company’s long-term prospects, which include ambitious plans for self-driving robotaxis and humanoid robots.

