Netizens React To Tesla’s $1000000000000 Pay Package To Elon Musk: ‘I Guess He Will Use That To…’

Tesla’s new pay plan could make CEO Elon Musk world’s first trillionaire. The company’s proposal, which will go to shareholders for approval in November, is one of the largest compensation deals ever seen.

The deal, however, comes with strict conditions. Musk will only receive the full payout if Tesla’s market value rises to $8.6 trillion over the next decade. That means the company must add about $7.5 trillion to its valuation. If Tesla reaches this target, Musk could secure up to 12% of Tesla stock. The stock is reportedly worth around $1.03 trillion.

The announcement quickly went viral on social media. One user said, “I guess he will use that to go to Mars.” Another wrote, “Ever thought why the rich get richer? They invest their extra money, while the poor spend more than they earn, often with interest, making life more expensive.”

Others criticised the move and said. “Employees are overworked, investors losing money, yet Musk gets a payday bigger than some countries’ GDP,” a user commented. Another added, “Yea! He’s still gonna be underpaid!”

Meanwhile, Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments, said the deal represents a new level of performance-based pay. “The sheer scale here sets a new bar for CEO incentives and will dominate boardroom debates everywhere,” he told Reuters.

Brian Quinn, a professor at Boston College Law School, said, “This is a ridiculously large pay package. It raises lots of questions.”.

The proposal now rests with Tesla’s shareholders, who will decide in November whether Musk’s path to becoming a trillionaire should begin. Until then, the discussions over the future of Tesla will continue both in boardrooms and online.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s Starlink Set To Launch In India: Check Plans, Internet Speed, Price And Other Important Details