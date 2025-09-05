LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Elon Musk’s Starlink Set To Launch In India: Check Plans, Internet Speed, Price And Other Important Details

Elon Musk’s Starlink Set To Launch In India: Check Plans, Internet Speed, Price And Other Important Details

Elon Musk’s Starlink is set to provide internet services in India. Check pricing, plans, speed details and availability across regions.

Elon Musk’s Starlink India launch
Elon Musk’s Starlink India launch

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: September 5, 2025 13:34:34 IST

Elon Musk’s Starlink has reportedly received a temporary spectrum approval from India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT). This development has cleared the way for its trial runs in the country. 

Starlink will now set up ground facilities and undergo mandatory security checks before rolling out services. The company has announced plans to install base stations across 10 different sites. According to reports, Mumbai may serve as the central hub for its operations.

While an exact launch date has not been confirmed, industry experts believe Starlink could make its India debut before the end of 2025. The service is expected to bring satellite-powered broadband to regions where conventional internet services are either weak or completely absent, including rural villages and border areas.

Reports suggest the service will deliver speeds ranging from 25 Mbps to as high as 220 Mbps. For metropolitan cities with fiber broadband, this may not be a game changer. But in remote areas that lack even basic connectivity, it could make a huge difference by enabling online education, telemedicine, and business opportunities.

By partnering with existing operators, the company wants to strengthen India’s overall digital infrastructure and bridge the connectivity gap.

According to early estimates, users may need to pay around Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 upfront for the Starlink equipment kit. On top of that, monthly subscription fees are projected to range between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,200 depending on usage and location.

Despite the higher cost, analysts believe Starlink could attract customers that require internet connectivity in challenging locations.

Tags: elon muskstarlink

Elon Musk's Starlink Set To Launch In India: Check Plans, Internet Speed, Price And Other Important Details

