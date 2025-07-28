Home > Business > Tesla Signs $16 Billion Deal With Samsung To Build AI Chips In Texas, Elon Musk Confirms

Elon Musk announced a landmark $16.5 billion deal with Samsung to produce next-gen AI chips for Tesla. The chips, including the upcoming AI6 model, will be manufactured at Samsung’s new semiconductor plant in Texas. This deal marks a major boost for Samsung’s contract chipmaking business and a leap in Tesla’s self-driving tech ambitions.

Elon Musk confirms Tesla's $16.5B AI chip deal with Samsung, boosting Texas fab and accelerating autonomous tech rollout. Photo/X.
Elon Musk confirms Tesla's $16.5B AI chip deal with Samsung, boosting Texas fab and accelerating autonomous tech rollout. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 28, 2025 15:42:57 IST

Elon Musk on Monday made a huge announcement saying that the electric vehicle maker Tesla has signed a $16.5 billion deal with Samsung Electronics. The deal has been signed to source next-generation AI chips and is seen as a major push to Samsung’s struggling contract chip manufacturing business.

AI Chips To Be Produced At Samsung’s Texas Semiconductor Plant

Samsung’s shares surged by up to 6.8%, following the news of the deal which is their highest level since September 2023.

Musk said the chips will be produced at Samsung’s new semiconductor plant in Taylor, Texas. The facility will manufacture Tesla’s upcoming AI6 chip, part of the automaker’s advanced driver assistance technology.

“Samsung agreed to allow Tesla to assist in maximizing manufacturing efficiency. This is a critical point, as I will walk the line personally to accelerate the pace of progress. And the fab is conveniently located not far from my house,” Musk said in a post on X on Monday.

In a separate post, he added, “the $16.5B number is just the bare minimum. Actual output is likely to be several times higher.”

Next Gen Samsung A15 Chips To Be ready By End of 2026

The deal is seen as important for Samsung’s Taylor plant, which has struggled to attract major clients. In October, Reuters reported that Samsung had delayed receiving ASML chipmaking equipment for the site due to a lack of confirmed orders. The start of operations at the plant has already been pushed back to 2026.

While Tesla has not provided a specific timeline for production of the AI6 chip, Musk previously mentioned that the next-generation A15 chips would be ready by the end of 2026. This suggests that AI6 chips may follow in subsequent years.

Currently, Samsung manufactures Tesla’s A14 chips, which are used in its Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistance system. Meanwhile, TSMC is set to produce Tesla’s AI5 chips, first in Taiwan and then in Arizona.

Samsung World’s Largest Chipmaker

Samsung is the world’s largest memory chipmaker, but its share in the global foundry business remains modest. The company holds just 8% of the market compared to TSMC’s dominant 67%, according to data from market research firm Trendforce.

The Texas fab is a key part of Samsung Chairman Jay Y. Lee’s push to expand the company’s presence in the contract chip manufacturing sector, beyond its core memory business.

Samsung had initially announced the $16.5 billion chip order without naming the customer, citing confidentiality agreements. However, three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters that Tesla is the client.

