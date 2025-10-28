F5 forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates

(Reuters) -Cybersecurity firm F5 on Monday forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, citing near-term disruption to sales cycles following the recent cybersecurity breach at the company. F5 expects first-quarter revenue in the range of $730 million to $780 million, compared to analysts' average estimate of $791 million, according to data compiled by LSEG. (Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

