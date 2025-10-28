LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
Home > Business > F5 forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates

F5 forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates

F5 forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 28, 2025 01:58:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

F5 forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates

(Reuters) -Cybersecurity firm F5 on Monday forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, citing near-term disruption to sales cycles following the recent cybersecurity breach at the company. F5 expects first-quarter revenue in the range of $730 million to $780 million, compared to analysts' average estimate of $791 million, according to data compiled by LSEG. (Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 1:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

US dollar slips as trade optimism boosts risk appetite

Exclusive-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

Novartis CEO defends $12 billion deal for Avidity as 'appropriate risk to take'

Factbox-US government shutdown: How it affects key economic data publishing

US dollar slips as trade optimism boosts risk appetite

LATEST NEWS

US judge decertifies Apple app store class action

Numerology Horoscope Today, (28 October 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Travel For Work

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. follows father's footsteps with Portugal U16s call-up

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands NZ Says Independent Directors Recommend Offer From Finaccess Restauración

F5 forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates

Exclusive-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

U.S. Air Force Sends B-1B Bombers Near Venezuela Again, Sparking Tension And Global Curiosity Over Power Moves

Exclusive-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

Giants' Daboll: Cam Skattebo's 'got a road ahead of him' after surgery

Andrey Rublev eases into second round of Paris Masters

F5 forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

F5 forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

F5 forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates
F5 forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates
F5 forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates
F5 forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates

QUICK LINKS