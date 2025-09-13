FAA Proposes $3.1 Million Fine Against Boeing After Midair Panel Blowout – Here’s What We Know So Far

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is seeking $3.1 million in fines from Boeing for a series of safety violations, including problems linked to a 2024 mid-air incident in which an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft lost a “door plug” – a panelled exit door covering – shortly after takeoff, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Saturday.

The proposed penalties cover violations observed between September 2023 and February 2024, news agency Reuters reported.

What Happened with the Door Plug Incident

In January 2024, an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 plane took off from Portland in Oregon, and soon after lost a panelled-over exit door plug. Despite the damage, pilots safely returned and landed: none of the 171 passengers or six crew members were seriously injured, per AP.

Investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found that Boeing’s manufacturing and safety oversight had major flaws: missing bolts that should have secured the door plug, insufficient documentation, weak training, and failure of Boeing and its subcontractors (like Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, Kansas) to follow proper quality and safety standards, as reported by The Associated Press.

What FAA Found in the Factories

The civil aviation body uncovered hundreds of quality system violations at Boeing’s 737 factory in Renton, Washington, and at Spirit AeroSystems’ plant in Wichita. These violations included presenting two aircraft for certification that the FAA deemed not compliant with safety and airworthiness standards, the Reuters report stated.

According to Reuters, a particularly serious violation happened when a Boeing employee pressured a member of the Organization Designation Authorization (ODA) unit – an internal body that performs inspections on behalf of the FAA – to sign off on a 737 Max airplane even though the employee had determined the plane did not meet applicable standards, all so Boeing could keep up with delivery schedules.

Boeing’s Response & What’s Next

Boeing now has 30 days to respond to the proposed civil penalty. The company expressed regret over the January 2024 incident, saying it is reviewing the FAA proposal and has already instituted a safety and quality plan under the aviation regulator’s oversight to strengthen safety culture, first‑time quality and internal accountability.