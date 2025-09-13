FAA Proposes $3.1 Million Fine Against Boeing After Midair Panel Blowout – Here’s What We Know So Far
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes itr gen z Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes itr gen z Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes itr gen z Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes itr gen z
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes itr gen z Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes itr gen z Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes itr gen z Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes itr gen z
LIVE TV
Home > Business > FAA Proposes $3.1 Million Fine Against Boeing After Midair Panel Blowout – Here’s What We Know So Far

FAA Proposes $3.1 Million Fine Against Boeing After Midair Panel Blowout – Here’s What We Know So Far

The FAA wants to fine Boeing $3.1 million over safety violations found at its Renton and Spirit AeroSystems factories. Violations trace back to a January 2024 incident when a door plug panel blew off an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 aircraft. Boeing says it's implementing improvements under the FAA oversight.

The US FAA has proposed $3.1 million in fines against Boeing for safety violations linked to a midair door‑plug blowout on a 737 MAX 9 plane. (Photo: X/@Boeing)
The US FAA has proposed $3.1 million in fines against Boeing for safety violations linked to a midair door‑plug blowout on a 737 MAX 9 plane. (Photo: X/@Boeing)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 13, 2025 23:21:00 IST

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is seeking $3.1 million in fines from Boeing for a series of safety violations, including problems linked to a 2024 mid-air incident in which an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft lost a “door plug” – a panelled exit door covering – shortly after takeoff, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Saturday. 

The proposed penalties cover violations observed between September 2023 and February 2024, news agency Reuters reported.

What Happened with the Door Plug Incident

In January 2024, an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 plane took off from Portland in Oregon, and soon after lost a panelled-over exit door plug. Despite the damage, pilots safely returned and landed: none of the 171 passengers or six crew members were seriously injured, per AP.

Investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found that Boeing’s manufacturing and safety oversight had major flaws: missing bolts that should have secured the door plug, insufficient documentation, weak training, and failure of Boeing and its subcontractors (like Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, Kansas) to follow proper quality and safety standards, as reported by The Associated Press.

What FAA Found in the Factories

The civil aviation body uncovered hundreds of quality system violations at Boeing’s 737 factory in Renton, Washington, and at Spirit AeroSystems’ plant in Wichita. These violations included presenting two aircraft for certification that the FAA deemed not compliant with safety and airworthiness standards, the Reuters report stated.

According to Reuters, a particularly serious violation happened when a Boeing employee pressured a member of the Organization Designation Authorization (ODA) unit – an internal body that performs inspections on behalf of the FAA – to sign off on a 737 Max airplane even though the employee had determined the plane did not meet applicable standards, all so Boeing could keep up with delivery schedules.  

Boeing’s Response & What’s Next

Boeing now has 30 days to respond to the proposed civil penalty. The company expressed regret over the January 2024 incident, saying it is reviewing the FAA proposal and has already instituted a safety and quality plan under the aviation regulator’s oversight to strengthen safety culture, first‑time quality and internal accountability.

Tags: Boeing safety violationsFAAhome-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, Clinches Top CBSE Rank in C-Fore School Rankings 2025
Russia-Ukraine War: Poland Deploys Jets, Shuts Lublin Airport in ‘Preventative’ Move Over Drone Threat
Charlie Kirk Assassination Probe: Why FBI Director Kash Patel Is Facing Congressional Hearings
Britain’s Far-Right Revival: Why Europe Should Be Worried
Thousands take part in pro-Palestinian rally in New Zealand

LATEST NEWS

FAA Proposes $3.1 Million Fine Against Boeing After Midair Panel Blowout – Here’s What We Know So Far
Himachal Pradesh: NIFT graduate Akshita Sharma presents artwork to CM Sukhu
"India will win Asia Cup 100%": Zayed Khan on IND-PAK clash on Sept 14
Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Parasakthi' release date set for January 9, to face competition from Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' at box office
AI FLASHBACK: This AI Trend Took The Internet By Storm Before Gemini’s Latest Nano Banana And Retro Saree Craze, Unfolding Nostalgia!
Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue true example of youth-led democracy: Sports Minister Mandaviya
IND VS PAK Asia Cup 2025: Who Will Be the Game Changer in India vs Pakistan Clash?
Delhi court highlights "missing investigation" in rape case against actor Ashish Kapoor
Thousands take part in pro-Palestinian rally in New Zealand
Shankar Mahadevan, Usha Uthup, others to enthrall Mumbai in a music extravaganza
FAA Proposes $3.1 Million Fine Against Boeing After Midair Panel Blowout – Here’s What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FAA Proposes $3.1 Million Fine Against Boeing After Midair Panel Blowout – Here’s What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FAA Proposes $3.1 Million Fine Against Boeing After Midair Panel Blowout – Here’s What We Know So Far
FAA Proposes $3.1 Million Fine Against Boeing After Midair Panel Blowout – Here’s What We Know So Far
FAA Proposes $3.1 Million Fine Against Boeing After Midair Panel Blowout – Here’s What We Know So Far
FAA Proposes $3.1 Million Fine Against Boeing After Midair Panel Blowout – Here’s What We Know So Far

QUICK LINKS