Home > Business > Fitch says US support helped Argentina ward off ratings downgrade

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 21:14:21 IST

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. support for Argentina's markets has prevented a downgrade of the South American country's credit rating, but the country needs a broader plan to rebuild foreign exchange reserves in order to earn an upgrade, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday. "The U.S. backstop is something that has helped Argentina ward off a ratings downgrade, the risks of which would have risen if the central bank had kept bleeding international reserves to defend the FX regime," Todd Martinez, co-head of the Americas for Fitch Ratings' sovereigns group, said in an email. Argentina's central bank said this week it signed a $20 billion exchange-rate stabilization agreement with the U.S. Treasury Department, part of a U.S. plan to support President Javier Milei's reform policies ahead of key midterm elections this weekend. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York, editing by Libby George)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 9:14 PM IST
QUICK LINKS