Flipkart's The Big Billion Days Returns on 23 September 2025, Promising Unmatched Value, Selection, And Speed In Delivery

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has officially announced the dates for its blockbuster annual shopping festival, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2025, starting 23rd September, with 24 hour early access for Flipkart Black and Plus members beginning on 22nd September. With ‘Early Bird Deals’, customers can shop for their favorite products at The Big Billion Days Sale prices before it officially begins and can access deals across mobiles, electronics, fashion, appliances, and more. Flipkart aims to transform the festive season into a nationwide celebration of choice, value, and curated experiences. This Big Billion Days is slated to be Flipkart’s largest shopping event yet. Prioritising speed in delivery, Flipkart Minutes is set to participate in TBBD at scale, with presence in 3,000 pincodes across metros and tier-2+ cities.

Known to be more than just a sale, TBBD 2025 is a cultural moment, where millions of shoppers, sellers, and communities are brought together by one special celebration. With its trademark mix of accessibility, trust, and trailblazing innovation, this year’s The Big Billion Days is set to be Flipkart’s most inclusive, impactful, and unforgettable edition. With the all-new revamped app interface, Flipkart is geared to deliver a richer, tech-led experience, with faster navigation and smarter discovery for an intuitive festive shopping experience. Notably, Samsung Galaxy AI is the Title Sponsor and Intel Core is the Tech Sponsor for this 12th edition of TBBD.

Speaking about The Big Billion Days, Pratik Shetty, Vice President, Growth and Marketing at Flipkart, said, “The Big Billion Days has always been more than just a shopping event – it’s India’s very own festival of possibilities that brings millions together in the spirit of celebration, joy, and discovery. Every year, we raise the bar not only with unmatched value but by creating experiences that stay with our customers long after checkout. In 2025, we have reimagined TBBD to be bigger, bolder, and more meaningful – powered by innovation, technology, and deep partnerships. From new offerings that unlock choice and discovery to immersive, personalized journeys that make shopping seamless and delightful, we’re blending celebration with convenience, entertainment with trust, and surprise with scale.”

He further added, “At its core, TBBD is a cultural moment – one where customers from metros to tier-3 towns feel part of something larger than a sale. This year, we’re turning up that magic like never before, making The Big Billion Days not just the country’s most awaited shopping festival, but a true showcase of India’s digital-first future.”

Minutes Multiplying Festive Cheer

* This The Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart Minutes will delight its customers with 10-minute delivery across 19 cities and 3,000 pincodes

* Exclusive early access and rewards for Flipkart Plus and Black members to enhance the festive experience

* All deals live on Flipkart will be available on Minutes as well, encompassing several categories such as mobiles, electronics, home, nuts & dry fruits, beauty and personal care, baby care, and grocery, among others. A wide range of regional selections will be offered spanning grocery, bakery, sweets, dairy, and more

* In addition to metros, tier 2+ cities such as Ambala, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Patna will continue to be major growth markets for Minutes

Enhanced and new payment options to unlock greater affordability, convenience and festive cheer for every shopper

* Beginning 8 September, customers have the chance to get a flat 50% off on payments made through super.money app. The limited period offer is applicable daily at 12 PM across categories

* Exciting rewards will be unlocked with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Flipkart SBI Credit Card with 7.5% cashback on Myntra, 5% cashback on Flipkart, Minutes, Grocery, and Cleartrip

* Customers can avail No Cost EMI options on a wide selection of products with Flipkart EMI, Debit Card & Cardless EMI options

* With the Flipkart Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, users will be able to access easy EMIs and get up to Rs. 400 off on their orders

* Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer customers a 10% instant bank discount on credit card transactions (*T&C apply)

* As part of The Big Billion Days Savings Sale, customers can enjoy up to 5% off on Gift Card purchases via Flipkart UPI and 2% on any Credit Card, Debit Card

* Additional special offers include 1% off on Gift Card purchases via UPI (minimum order value Rs. 5,000)

Unlocking The Best Festive Value Through Loyalty & Best Rewards

* 24 hrs early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members

* Higher bank offers (12%-15%) for Plus and Black members & 2X Savings with SuperCoins during Early Access hours

* Members-only ‘Black Deals’ for Flipkart Black members across a wide selection of premium brands

* Introducing this TBBD, Boost Up! – Flipkart’s flagship SuperCoin construct where customers can boost their SuperCoins savings by 10X

* 100% CoinBack Bonanza – An initiative where customers will earn 70% to 100% of the product value in SuperCoins

* Sale Price Live CoinBack – In another special 1-hour window, customers can enjoy 100% CoinBack in SuperCoins on eligible purchases made during this slot

New Tech And On-App Experiences: Enabling A Smarter, Faster & More Personalized TBBD

* AI-driven search, contextual recommendations, infinite scroll, and intent-based surfacing ensure effortless, intuitive, and personalized discovery tailored to real-time signals

* Tailored interactions coupled with haptic feedback add responsiveness and a premium tactile dimension, making every engagement feel more immersive and dynamic

* Engaging video commerce content for GenZ and digital-first users, powered by Creator Cities and Creatorhood

* Address intelligence, auto-geocoding, and two-tier last-mile delivery powering faster, and more accurate shipments

* Redesigned Seller Hub and free NXT Insights to help sellers grow through simplified processes, competitive pricing, and AI-powered decision support

Premiumisation expands access to aspirational products for all shoppers

* This The Big Billion Days, Flipkart will strengthen its position as India’s trusted smartphone destination with the best marquee launches. Key highlights include open box deliveries, fastest delivery via Flipkart Minutes, affordability innovations such as no-cost EMIs on all phones, enhanced exchange programs and democratized credit access to customers entirely new to the banking ecosystem. These constructs make Flipkart a compelling platform for consumers across both metros and tier-3+ towns to access the latest smartphone technology. TBBD 2025 is set to accelerate smartphone adoption at scale, while fueling growth for partners and the larger digital ecosystem

* This The Big Billion Days, Flipkart Fashion will open the season with its widest-ever festive collection, bringing together over 200k+ trends, homegrown D2C brands, and special celebrity-inspired lines. From couture-inspired ethnic wear to everyday essentials, customers across India will discover fresh styles curated to celebrate every occasion of the festive calendar. With over 100 new brand and product launches, deeper personalization, and faster deliveries, Flipkart Fashion aims to make 2025 the year when festive shopping is not just about great deals, but about elevating personal style like never before

Democratising festive shopping with value-driven selection

* Exciting festive offers on Grocery will be live such as steal deals, coupons, and bank offers, making daily and monthly essential shopping more affordable and rewarding

* In electronics, consumers will get access to an impressive selection of new launches with a special focus on premium tech including AI laptops, Smartglasses and others. In order to democratize access, multiple options will be made available including industry-first instruments enabling access to EMI for customers without credit facility

* New launches for large appliances include a diverse range of products spanning double-door refrigerators, front load washing machines, 4K TVs, vacuum cleaners, and water purifiers. Some of the new launches include MI 55 inch QLED, IFB 9 Kg Front Load, Xiaomi 50″ 4K LED Google TV, among several others. Affordability remains a key focus with appliances starting at Rs. 99 per month via credit instruments like Credit card NCEMI, Debit card NCEMI, Bajaj Finance Limited NCEMI, Debit card & Cardless NCEMI, thereby enabling credit access to customers like never before

* TBBD will enable access to a premium range of beauty and personal care, including a variety of global Korean brands at competitive pricing; along with a curated selection of dermatologist-recommended products and active ingredients to enable informed, science-backed choices for customers’ unique skincare needs

* During this The Big Billion Days sale, Shopsy, Flipkart’s hypervalue platform, is delighting Bharat’s value-conscious shoppers with blockbuster offers starting at just Rs. 29/- and exciting evening deals from 7-11 pm. Adding to the festive cheer, Shopsy is offering the best value across 1,300 categories, with over 1 Cr+ products under Rs. 149/-, empowering customers in Tier 2, 3, and 4+ cities, and reaching shoppers across all serviceable pincodes in India

Marketing Initiatives That Deepen Connections PAN India

* Bringing back the magic of TBBD this year, a star-studded thematic campaign ‘Yahaan kuch bhi ho sakta hai’ has connected with customers across multiple touchpoints PAN India

* The festive season will also be witness to deeper creative content integrations across platforms (such as collaborations with the popular show ‘Big Boss’) and other targeted activations connecting with diverse consumer groups

Supply Chain Initiatives

* As part of its festive readiness, Flipkart has created over 2.2 lakh additional seasonal job opportunities across warehousing, logistics, and last-mile delivery roles. The hiring initiative includes a strong emphasis on inclusivity and empowerment, with a 10% growth in women and PwD hiring across supply chain operations

* 15% of new hires are first-time workforce entrants; roles include pickers, packers, sorters, and delivery executives

* Through the Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA), Flipkart has trained over 6,000 students and plans to upskill 10,000 additional associates by the end of 2025

* With the addition of new fulfilment centres (FCs) and last-mile hubs, this year’s expansion spans 35 lakh sq. ft., covering 21,000+ pincodes nationwide

* Flipkart’s logistics network, which covers all serviceable pincodes, will see the expansion of 650 new festive-only delivery hubs in cities such as Siliguri, Kundli, Jakhar, including Tier 2 and 3 cities

* Flipkart is also scaling its quick commerce backbone through nearly 400 new micro-fulfilment centers and dark stores across 19 cities

Expanding the Seller Network for Deeper Reach

* Flipkart marketplace continues to show strong performance, with a 25% rise in transacting sellers over the last 6 months and steady onboarding of new sellers, beyond traditional trade centers, including Kannauj, Khurja, and Shantipur

* Simplified listing page and a revamped seller app with improved navigation to enhance the seller experience, leading to strong growth across categories such as BGM, Fashion, and Electronics, with momentum building ahead of the festive season and TBBD 2025

* Sustained investments in digital tools, training programs, and regional collaborations are strengthening the seller ecosystem. The New Seller Success Program has seen strong momentum, with free onboarding and dedicated account management in the first 60 days

* Engaged 8,000+ sellers and MSMEs through the three-city Seller Summit in Jaipur, Surat, and Delhi, showcasing how digital tools and partnerships accelerate growth. Alongside expansion, consistent support to MSMEs to drive compliance adoption to ensure sellers have the knowledge to build a trustworthy and sustainable marketplace

With The Big Billion Days 2025, Flipkart reaffirms its commitment to making festive shopping more inclusive, innovative, and unforgettable for every Indian household.

The Flipkart Group is one of India’s leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip and super.money.

Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India’s digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart’s marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a focus on empowering and delighting every Indian by delivering value through technology and innovation, Flipkart has created thousands of jobs in the ecosystem while empowering generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Flipkart has pioneered services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI. These customer-centric innovations focus on enhancing digital payment offerings for all customers while making online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians.

For more information, please write to media@flipkart.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)