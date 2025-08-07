LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Foxconn’s Record-Breaking $20.5B Sales: What’s Fueling Their AI & Cloud Boom Despite Currency Woes?

Foxconn’s Record-Breaking $20.5B Sales: What’s Fueling Their AI & Cloud Boom Despite Currency Woes?

Foxconn reported record-breaking July sales of $20.5 billion, a 7.25% YoY increase, driven by AI and cloud growth. However, a stronger Taiwan dollar impacted its consumer electronics divisions. Largan Precision also saw strong sales, marking a monthly high.

Foxconn’s Record-Breaking $20.5B Sales: What’s Fueling Their AI & Cloud Boom Despite Currency Woes?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 7, 2025 18:37:06 IST

Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., better known as Foxconn, reported its highest-ever July sales, reaching NTD 613.87 billion (USD 20.5 billion).

The iPhone assembler and AI server supplier disclosed the figures on Tuesday, marking a 7.25 per cent increase year-on-year and a 13.63 per cent jump from June, reports Focus Taiwan.

Foxconn’s AI growth offset by Taiwan dollar strength

The surge was fueled largely by the company’s cloud and networking division, which saw “strong” growth thanks to increased demand for AI and cloud services.

However, the gains were partially offset by the stronger Taiwan dollar, which weighed on its electronics component and smart consumer electronics divisions, dragging year-on-year growth in those sectors into the red.

Foxconn noted that, despite robust AI-related demand, the strength of the local currency kept the cloud and networking division’s sales relatively flat on a month-to-month basis. Still, its computing and smart consumer electronics units posted month-on-month increases, and its electronics component division showed “significant” growth compared to June.

Foxconn, Largan see strong sales growth in 2025

Over the first seven months of 2025, Foxconn’s consolidated sales have climbed 17.62 per cent from a year earlier, totalling NTD 4.05 trillion. The company is set to provide further financial details and third-quarter guidance during its investor conference scheduled for August 14.

Meanwhile, Largan Precision Co., a key Apple supplier specializing in smartphone camera lenses, also reported strong July numbers. The company’s consolidated sales hit NTD 5.41 billion, a monthly high for the year. Though the figure was up 31 per cent from June, it represented a 0.1 per cent decline year-on-year.

Largan attributed the monthly gain to its clients ramping up product launches. In its July breakdown, the company revealed that 10-20 megapixel lenses made up 60-70 per cent of total sales, while higher-margin 20 MP and above lenses accounted for 10-20 per cent. Eight-megapixel lenses contributed less than 10 per cent, and other lens products filled in the remaining 10-20 per cent.

From January through July, Largan’s total consolidated sales rose 14 per cent compared to the same period last year, reaching NTD 31.67 billion. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Apple’s India Ambitions in Jeopardy as Foxconn Recalls Chinese Workforce

Tags: Foxconn

RELATED News

tock Market Today: Humpty Dumpty Moment? Sensex and Nifty Slip After Flat Start — Here’s Why
No Nation Has Built Public Digital Infrastructure Like India Has: Gautam Adani
US Imposes 50% Tariff On Indian Gold Jewellery: What It Means For The Industry
How Reliance Industries Boosted Shareholder Value By 5x In 10 Years: The Secrets Behind The Growth
Why Mukesh Ambani Continues To Draw Zero Salary For 5th Year In A Row

LATEST NEWS

NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Banarsi Das
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Bambam Sah
Foxconn’s Record-Breaking $20.5B Sales: What’s Fueling Their AI & Cloud Boom Despite Currency Woes?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Foxconn’s Record-Breaking $20.5B Sales: What’s Fueling Their AI & Cloud Boom Despite Currency Woes?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Foxconn’s Record-Breaking $20.5B Sales: What’s Fueling Their AI & Cloud Boom Despite Currency Woes?
Foxconn’s Record-Breaking $20.5B Sales: What’s Fueling Their AI & Cloud Boom Despite Currency Woes?
Foxconn’s Record-Breaking $20.5B Sales: What’s Fueling Their AI & Cloud Boom Despite Currency Woes?
Foxconn’s Record-Breaking $20.5B Sales: What’s Fueling Their AI & Cloud Boom Despite Currency Woes?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?