Galaxy Medicare Share Price: IPO Listed Today, Did You Lose Big Or Watching The Stock?
Home > Business > Galaxy Medicare Share Price: IPO Listed Today, Did You Lose Big Or Watching The Stock?

Galaxy Medicare Share Price: IPO Listed Today, Did You Lose Big Or Watching The Stock?

Galaxy Medicare Limited, Odisha based company deals in medical devices and surgical equipment, listed on stock exchange today, September 17, 2025. The company opens its public subscription on September 10, 2025 and closed on September 12, 2025.

Galaxy Medicare Share Price: IPO Listed Today, Did You Lose Big Or Watching The Stock?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 17, 2025 21:36:05 IST

Galaxy Medicare Limited, Odisha based company deals in medical devices and surgical equipment, listed on stock exchange today, September 17, 2025. The company opens its public subscription on September 10, 2025 and closed on September 12, 2025.  

Galaxy Medicare Limited was fully subscribed to 1.77 times on the last day of its public offer. Retail Institutional Investors subscribed to 2.07 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) to 1.00 times, and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) to 1.61 times.

The company’s share price on the stock exchange today varies between Rs.51.30 (Min.) to Rs.54.00 (Max.). The stock was, however, listed at a price of Rs.54.00 and closed at Rs. 51.30 at the end of the day. There was a depreciation of -5% with respect to the issue price of this IPO. 

Galaxy Medicare Limited: Day 1 of Listing

  • Share Opening Price: Rs. 54.00
  • Share Price (Maximum): Rs. 54.00
  • Share Price (Minimum): Rs. 51.30
  • Share Closing Price: Rs. 51.30 
    (Data September 17, 2025)

Galaxy Medicare Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opening Date: September 10, 2025
•    IPO Closing Date: September 12, 2025
•    Total Issue Size: Rs.22 crore
•    Fresh Issue: Rs.22 crore
•    Offer for Sale: Nil
•    Price Band: Rs.51 – Rs.54
•    Size of one Lot: 2,000 shares
•    Min. Investment for Retail: Rs.2,16,000
•    Listing At: NSE SME
•    Registrar: Cameo Corporate Services Limited

Galaxy Medicare Limited: Company Overview

Galaxy Medicare Limited, Odisha based company, was founded in 1992 to provide pioneering products, technologies, and customized solutions. The company is into the production of extensive range of products including Medical Devices and Surgical equipment.
It manufactures these products with the help of premium grade raw material that is procured from the authentic vendors of the market. The company offers these at very reasonable price with in-time delivery.

Galaxy Medicare works for a wide range of customer across India and several international markets, providing high-quality, reliable, and cost-effective medical products with an emphasis on safety and hygiene.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Dev Accelerator Share Price: IPO Listed With A Modest Gain, Small Win Or Opportunity Ahead

Tags: Galaxy MedicareGalaxy Medicare IPOGalaxy Medicare IPO ListingGalaxy Medicare Share Priceshare marketstock marketStock Market IPOstock market news

Galaxy Medicare Share Price: IPO Listed Today, Did You Lose Big Or Watching The Stock?

Galaxy Medicare Share Price: IPO Listed Today, Did You Lose Big Or Watching The Stock?
Galaxy Medicare Share Price: IPO Listed Today, Did You Lose Big Or Watching The Stock?
Galaxy Medicare Share Price: IPO Listed Today, Did You Lose Big Or Watching The Stock?
Galaxy Medicare Share Price: IPO Listed Today, Did You Lose Big Or Watching The Stock?

