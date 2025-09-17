Dev Accelerator Share Price: IPO Listed With A Modest Gain, Small Win Or Opportunity Ahead
Dev Accelerator Share Price: IPO Listed With A Modest Gain, Small Win Or Opportunity Ahead

Dev Accelerator Share Price: IPO Listed With A Modest Gain, Small Win Or Opportunity Ahead

Dev Accelerator Limited, a technology and innovation driven business accelerator company, listed on stock exchange today September 17, 2025 at a price of Rs.61. The company opens its public subscription on September 10, 2025 and closed on September 12, 2025.

Dev Accelerator Share Price: IPO Listed With A Modest Gain, Small Win Or Opportunity Ahead

Published: September 17, 2025 21:31:42 IST

Dev Accelerator Limited, a technology and innovation driven business accelerator company, listed on stock exchange today September 17, 2025 at a price of Rs.61. The company opens its public subscription on September 10, 2025 and closed on September 12, 2025. The company’s objective was to raise around Rs.143.35 crore over a 100% fresh issue and no OFS. 

Dev Accelerator Limited IPO was 62.44 times oversubscribed on day 3. Retail Individual Investors subscribed 156.79 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 87.63 times, Retail Investors in Shareholders category 45.69 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 20.30 times, and Retail Investors in Employees category 16.43 times, respectively. 

The company’s share price on the stock exchange today varies between Rs.59.00 (Min.) to Rs.64.05 (Max.). The stock was, however, listed at a price of Rs.61.00 and closed at Rs. 64.05 at the end of the day. There was a nominal percentage increase to 5% with respect to the issue price of this IPO. 

Dev Accelerator Limited: Day 1 of Listing

  • Share Opening Price: Rs. 61.00
  • Share Price (Maximum): Rs. 64.05
  • Share Price (Minimum): Rs. 59.00
  • Share Closing Price: Rs. 64.05 (5 % change w.r.t issue price)
    (Data September 17, 2025)

Dev Accelerator Limited: IPO Details at a Glance:

•    IPO Opens at: September 10, 2025
•    IPO Closes at: September 12, 2025
•    Total Issue Size: Around. Rs.143.35 crore
•    Fresh Issue: Rs.143.35 crore 
•    Price Band: Rs.56 – Rs.61 
•    Lot Size: 235 shares
•    Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,335
•    Listing At: NSE SME Platform
•    Registrar: KFIN Technologies Limited

Dev Accelerator Limited: Company Overview

Dev Accelerator Limited, an Ahmedabad, Gujarat based company, incorporated in 2017 with an emphasis to support startups and evolving tech ventures. The company functions in the technology development and acceleration sector, presenting a wide range of services together with startup mentoring, investment assistance, workplace solutions providing, and tactical and strategic advisory.

Dev Accelerator has made a business portfolio of startup companies in various segments like fintech, edtech, healthtech, and enterprise SaaS. Its platform centric model aids startups to scale swiftly through access to infrastructure, capital, and market networks.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Gaza woman recalls broken dream after UN inquiry calls attack on IVF clinic genocide
