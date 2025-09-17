Shringar House Share Price: IPO Listed With A Big Reveal, Planning To Invest More?
Shringar House Share Price: IPO Listed With A Big Reveal, Planning To Invest More?

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, mumbai based jewellery manufacturing and retail company, listed on stock exchange today at a Price of Rs.188.50. The company opens its public subscription on September 10, 2025 and closed on September 12, 2025.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 17, 2025 21:26:13 IST

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, mumbai based jewellery manufacturing and retail company, listed on stock exchange today at a Price of Rs.188.50. The company opens its public subscription on September 10, 2025 and closed on September 12, 2025. The valuation of this public offer was around Rs.400 crore.  

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited on the last day of its IPO was oversubscribed to 59.53 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 101.24 times and 82.37 times, respectively.  Also, there was a strong interest from the Retail Individual Investors 25.89 times along with Retail Investors in the Employees segment 64.65 times.

The company’s share price on the stock exchange today deviated between Rs.182.60 (Min.) to Rs.191.00 (Max.). The stock was, however, listed at a price of Rs.184.88 and closed at Rs. 184.88 at the end of the day. There was a low percentage increase to 13.33% with respect to the issue price of this IPO. 

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: Day 1 of Listing

  • Share Opening Price: Rs.188.50
  • Share Price (Maximum): Rs.191.00
  • Share Price (Minimum): Rs.182.60
  • Share Closing Price: Rs.184.88 
    (Data September 17, 2025)

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: IPO Details at a Glance:

•    IPO Subscription Opens: September 10, 2025
•    IPO Subscription Closes: September 12, 2025
•    Size of the Issue: Around Rs.400 cr
•    Price Range: Rs.155 – Rs.165
•    Lot Size: 90 shares
•    Minimum Retail Investment: Rs.14,850
•    Listing At: NSE SME Platform
•    Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: Company Overview

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, is a Mumbai, Maharashtra based jewellery manufacturing and retail company, with an expertise in mangalsutras, a traditional ornament worn by married women in India. The company has made a strong regional spread through its dedicated product range and branded outlets. 

The company mainly focuses on domestic retail market, with strategies to develop across urban and semi-urban regions. The company profits from high-margin products, traditional yet modern designs with personalization, and a rising demand for curated wedding jewellery. Its business model inculcates in-house design, direct-to-consumer sales, and retail growth, making it one of the focused players in their segment.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

