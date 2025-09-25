LIVE TV
Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Allotment: Did You Hit The Allotment Or Planning To Invest After Listing?

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Allotment: Did You Hit The Allotment Or Planning To Invest After Listing?

Ganesh Consumer Products Limited IPO was launched on September 17, 2025, with an issue size of Rs. 240 crore, saw huge investor interest through the subscription period. The offer includes a fresh issue of equity shares along with an OFS. The company is one of the rising players in the FMCG sector.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Allotment: Did You Hit The Allotment Or Planning To Invest After Listing?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 25, 2025 15:18:26 IST

Ganesh Consumer Products Limited IPO saw huge investor interest through the subscription period. This public offer was launched on September 17, 2025, with an issue size of Rs. 240 crore, including a fresh issue of equity shares along with an OFS.

The IPO was fully subscribed and closed on September 22, 2025, across the categories, including, Retail, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO: Subscription Status by Category

•    Total IPO Subscription: 2.67 times
•    Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 1.15 times
•    Retail (Employees) Investors: 2.03 times
•    Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 4.34 times
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 4.18 times

You can check your allotment status on the official websites of the BSE or NSE, or directly on the registrar’s portal:

Ganesh Consumer Products Limited IPO Details:

•    IPO Opens: September 17, 2025
•    IPO Closes: September 22, 2025
•    Expected Allotment Date: September 25, 2025
•    Price Band of IPO: Rs.210 to Rs.220 per share
•    Min. Investment in IPO: Rs.26,400
•    Size of the Issue (Fresh Issue and OFS): Rs.250 crore

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO: How to check your IPO application Status through NSE and BSE platforms

Check Application Status on NSE
1.    Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
3.    Select Symbol of the Company
4.    Enter PAN Number
5.    Enter Application Number
6.    Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE
1.    Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type
3.    Choose Company Name
4.    Enter PAN Number or Application Number
5.    Select Captcha
6.    Click on Search Button

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO: Company Overview

Ganesh Consumer Products Limited is one of the rising players in the FMCG sector, targeting on delivering quality consumer goods across regions in Indian. The focus of the company across its value chain is on sustainability and innovation across product portfolio, catering to a huge consumer base and the retail chains. The objective of the company behind this IPO is to further expand its product development. 

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Jinkushal Industries IPO: Is This The Next Mega Listing Or A Total Bust?

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Allotment: Did You Hit The Allotment Or Planning To Invest After Listing?

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Allotment: Did You Hit The Allotment Or Planning To Invest After Listing?

