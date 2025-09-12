GATE Felicitation Ceremony in Noida Honours Students; GATEWallah (PW) Top Rankers Recognised
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 17:36:07 IST

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12: GateWallah by PhysicsWallah (PW), an education company, hosted its flagship event Nirman ’25 in Noida to celebrate the performance of its students in GATE 2025, SSC JE 2024, and other competitive engineering examinations.

Among the students felicitated were Kailash Goyal (AIR 1 – Instrumentation; AIR 2 – Electrical Engineering), Harshil Maheshwari (AIR 4 – Civil Engineering), Satyaki Datta (AIR 5 – Mechanical Engineering), and Shikhar Tiwari (AIR 27 – Computer Science Engineering). PW also recognised its achievers in SSC JE 2024, including Ritesh Raj (Electrical Engineering), Abhay Pratap Singh (Mechanical Engineering), Aman Jaiswal (Civil Engineering), and Abhishek Maddesiya (Mechanical Engineering).

Kailash Goyal, who secured AIR 1 in Instrumentation, spoke about his journey: “Preparing for GATE was a test of persistence. I often doubted myself, but the clarity and detailed approach of GateWallah’s teachers kept me grounded. The practice sessions, doubt-solving, and mock tests made all the difference. I’m currently working as an Assistant Electrical Engineer at Bihar State Power Transmission Company Limited (BSPTCL).”

This year, two GateWallah students secured AIR 1, 15 students under AIR 10, and 127 under AIR 100 in GATE 2025, alongside 3 students in the top 10 ranks in SSC JE 2024 and 720+ final selections in RRB JE.

The event also went beyond felicitations. Students participated in career counseling sessions exploring opportunities through GATE, interactive Q&As with faculties, and new program launches, including specialised Aerospace Engineering modules to try and support aspirants targeting niche domains.

Sachin Jakhar, Senior Mathematics Teacher at PW, remarked: “Behind every rank is a story of perseverance, and what we try to bring as teachers is structure and clarity that students can lean on in tough moments. GATE and engineering exams test not only concepts but also endurance, and I am proud that our students trusted the process and delivered such inspiring results.”

The event concluded with emotional moments of pride and encouragement, inspiring students to aim high and work hard in their educational journeys.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

