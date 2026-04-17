Gautam Adani Becomes Asia’s Richest Person, Overtakes Mukesh Ambani on Bloomberg Billionaires Index

According to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gautam Adani has become Asia’s richest person, moving ahead of Mukesh Ambani. The new rankings show Adani is now 19th in the world with a net worth of $92.6 billion, while Ambani is just behind at 20th with $90.8 billion.

The development comes as Adani’s net worth witnessed a surge, helping him move ahead of Ambani in the global wealth rankings.



Globally, Elon Musk continues to lead the richest person list, holding the top position with a net worth of USD 656 billion. He is followed by Larry Page (Cofounder and board member, Alphabet) at USD 286 billion and Jeff Bezos (Amazon) at USD 269 billion.



Other prominent names in the global rankings include Mark Zuckerberg (Meta) and Larry Ellison (Co-founder of software giant Oracle), reflecting the continued dominance of technology entrepreneurs among the world’s richest individuals.



Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, is India’s largest integrated infrastructure group and has been expanding its footprint across multiple sectors. Traditionally focused on B2B segments, the group is increasingly entering B2C businesses.



The group’s diversified portfolio includes transport logistics, integrated energy infrastructure spanning generation, transmission and distribution, natural resources, airports, defence and aerospace, data centres, cement, media, roads, rail, metro, real estate, urban redevelopment, food FMCG, digital platforms and business incubation.



According to the Adani Group, Gautam Adani is India’s first founder and first-generation entrepreneur to lead a business group to a market capitalisation of over USD 200 billion. He is contributing USD 7 billion to help upgrade healthcare, education, and skill development in rural India. He has also committed USD 70 billion to facilitate India’s green energy transition.



With a combined current market cap of over USD 150 billion, the Adani Group is a portfolio of twelve publicly traded companies that follow the synergetic philosophies of Nation Building and Growth with Goodness. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: IMF Warns: West Asia Conflict Will Impact Poor Nations Hardest, Urges Global Coordination, Strong Policies, And Cautious Economic Measures