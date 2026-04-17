LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amravati MMS Kajal Meena nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir Amravati MMS Kajal Meena nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir Amravati MMS Kajal Meena nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir Amravati MMS Kajal Meena nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amravati MMS Kajal Meena nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir Amravati MMS Kajal Meena nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir Amravati MMS Kajal Meena nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir Amravati MMS Kajal Meena nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Gautam Adani Becomes Asia’s Richest Person, Overtakes Mukesh Ambani on Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Gautam Adani Becomes Asia’s Richest Person, Overtakes Mukesh Ambani on Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Gautam Adani has become Asia’s richest person, moving ahead of Mukesh Ambani, according to latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index report.

Gautam Adani has become Asia’s richest person, moving ahead of Mukesh Ambani, according to latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index report. Photo: ANI
Gautam Adani has become Asia’s richest person, moving ahead of Mukesh Ambani, according to latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index report. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 17, 2026 12:41:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gautam Adani Becomes Asia’s Richest Person, Overtakes Mukesh Ambani on Bloomberg Billionaires Index

According to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gautam Adani has become Asia’s richest person, moving ahead of Mukesh Ambani.

The new rankings show Adani is now 19th in the world with a net worth of $92.6 billion, while Ambani is just behind at 20th with $90.8 billion.

The development comes as Adani’s net worth witnessed a surge, helping him move ahead of Ambani in the global wealth rankings.

You Might Be Interested In

Globally, Elon Musk continues to lead the richest person list, holding the top position with a net worth of USD 656 billion. He is followed by Larry Page (Cofounder and board member, Alphabet) at USD 286 billion and Jeff Bezos (Amazon) at USD 269 billion.

Other prominent names in the global rankings include Mark Zuckerberg (Meta) and Larry Ellison (Co-founder of software giant Oracle), reflecting the continued dominance of technology entrepreneurs among the world’s richest individuals.

Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, is India’s largest integrated infrastructure group and has been expanding its footprint across multiple sectors. Traditionally focused on B2B segments, the group is increasingly entering B2C businesses.

The group’s diversified portfolio includes transport logistics, integrated energy infrastructure spanning generation, transmission and distribution, natural resources, airports, defence and aerospace, data centres, cement, media, roads, rail, metro, real estate, urban redevelopment, food FMCG, digital platforms and business incubation.

According to the Adani Group, Gautam Adani is India’s first founder and first-generation entrepreneur to lead a business group to a market capitalisation of over USD 200 billion. He is contributing USD 7 billion to help upgrade healthcare, education, and skill development in rural India. He has also committed USD 70 billion to facilitate India’s green energy transition.

With a combined current market cap of over USD 150 billion, the Adani Group is a portfolio of twelve publicly traded companies that follow the synergetic philosophies of Nation Building and Growth with Goodness. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: IMF Warns: West Asia Conflict Will Impact Poor Nations Hardest, Urges Global Coordination, Strong Policies, And Cautious Economic Measures

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bloomberg Billionaires Indexgautam adaniMukesh Ambani

RELATED News

The Manatomy Develops AI System to Personalize How Men See Fashion and Let  Users See Themselves in Personalized Outfits

IMF Warns: West Asia Conflict Will Impact Poor Nations Hardest, Urges Global Coordination, Strong Policies, And Cautious Economic Measures

Using a Health Insurance Premium Calculator in India as Part of a Structured Comparison

8th Pay Commission Pay Hike: Minimum Basic Salary to Rise From Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000?

AI and Quantum Tech to Drive $56 Trillion Surge in Global Economy Over Next 5 Years: World Economic Forum

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Amravati Viral MMS Scandal Video Accused Ayan Ahmed Celebrating Birthday With Police, Clip Shows Cops Feeding Cake, Investigation Ordered

Gautam Adani Becomes Asia’s Richest Person, Overtakes Mukesh Ambani on Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Qatar Airways Expands to 150+ Destinations: Full Routes List, Doha Flight Schedule 2026 and New Global Network Update

WATCH: Viral Video Of Rajasthan’s Nadoti SDM Kajal Meena Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹60,000 Bribe; ₹4 Lakh Cash Recovered in ACB Trap

UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Set-Wise Solutions and Calculate Scores

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh Beats Pushpa 2, Shatters Fourth-Week Record, Rs 1738 Crore Worldwide

ICC Probes Cricket Canada Corruption Claims: T20 World Cup Match Under Investigation After Documentary Revelations

HSSC CET Result 2026 Released at hssc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Qualified Candidates List and Next Selection Process

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Live In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand And More?

How War Impacts the Lighting Industry: A Clearer Perspective

Gautam Adani Becomes Asia’s Richest Person, Overtakes Mukesh Ambani on Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gautam Adani Becomes Asia’s Richest Person, Overtakes Mukesh Ambani on Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gautam Adani Becomes Asia’s Richest Person, Overtakes Mukesh Ambani on Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Gautam Adani Becomes Asia’s Richest Person, Overtakes Mukesh Ambani on Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Gautam Adani Becomes Asia’s Richest Person, Overtakes Mukesh Ambani on Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Gautam Adani Becomes Asia’s Richest Person, Overtakes Mukesh Ambani on Bloomberg Billionaires Index

QUICK LINKS