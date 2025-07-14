German Chancellor & Finance Minister Emphasize Following A Diplomatic Route

Friedrich Merz, German Chancellor, and Lars Klingbeil, Finance Minister, both emphasized the need to follow a diplomatic route ahead of key EU trade talks in Brussels.

Negotiations are on the way

While speaking to national broadcaster ARD, Merz confirmed discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Trump. He said the group agreed to intensify negotiations in the coming weeks.

“Negotiations are advanced,” Merz said. “Nobody needs new threats or provocations right now.”

Klingbeil echoed those sentiments in an interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung, stating the EU should remain focused and unified in its dialogue with Washington.

Brussels is Ready to Discuss

Trade ministers are meeting this week in Brussels to discuss next steps, with Germany expected to support von der Leyen’s proposal to extend the suspension of EU countermeasures until August 1 to allow time for talks. However, additional measures targeting US goods worth €72 billion are ready if needed.

